Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets Executives From Oaktree Capital Management And Blackstone

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York: Governor of Qatar Central (QCB) and Chairman of Qatar Authority HE Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met, during his visit to the United States of America, with Howard Marks, Co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management and Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Blackstone.

During the meetings, they reviewed the key global and investment developments.