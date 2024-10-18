Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets Executives From Oaktree Capital Management And Blackstone
Date
10/18/2024 2:40:58 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
New York: Governor of Qatar Central bank (QCB) and Chairman of Qatar investment Authority HE sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met, during his visit to the United States of America, with Howard Marks, Co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management and Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Blackstone.
During the meetings, they reviewed the key global financial and investment developments.
MENAFN18102024000063011010ID1108796259
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.