Radaideh Heads Jordan's Delegation To Middle East Green Initiative

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra)-- The Jordanian delegation to the first ministerial of the Middle East Green Initiative and the Council of Arab Ministers Responsible for the Environment met on Friday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was led by of the Environment Muawiyah Radaideh.Minister Radaideh discussed the environmental issues and the effects of climate change in his remarks at the two sessions. He also emphasized Jordan's initiatives to restore land and create more green spaces, such as the National Afforestation Project and the Roots Initiative.A memorandum of understanding was signed to strengthen collaboration in environmental protection and preservation on the fringes of the two meetings with the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture.In order to discuss future aspects of cooperation, particularly in the area of reducing land degradation and desertification, Radaideh also held a number of bilateral meetings. These meetings began with his meetings with the Ministers of the Environment of Egypt, Oman, and Uzbekistan.