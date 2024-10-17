Kane Biotech Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement With XSONX

The XSONX Wound Hygiene System is a cordless vibrational debridement tool which safely cleans and debrides chronic and contaminated wounds. More information can be found at

“The XSONX Wound Hygiene System is a proven contributor to chronic wound healing and will nicely complement Kane's revyveTM product line,” said Marc Edwards, President & CEO.“I'm excited about this opportunity to partner with XSONX and to make their debridement tool widely available to wound care professionals via our distribution network.”

Kane will be introducing XSONX to Canadian practitioners starting today at the Wounds Canada National Hybrid Conference in conjunction with its revyveTM antimicrobial wound gel and revyveTM antimicrobial wound gel spray products.

“According to recently released consensus documents, 60% of wounds in the US are under debrided. I suspect this may be even higher in Canada and other international markets, making XSONX an important tool for practitioners,” said Dr. Wade Farrow, founder and CEO of XSONX.“Kane's dedication to quality and its growing international distribution network makes them our ideal partner.”

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. Kane has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (68 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by Kane's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. DispersinB®, coactiv+TM, coactiv+®, DermaKBTM, DermaKB BiofilmTM, and revyveTM are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. Kane is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol“KNBIF”.

About XSONX

XSONX is a medical device company based in Charlotte, North Carolina that has developed the XSONX Wound Hygiene System with HandHeld Vibrational Debridement Technology (HHVDT), which helps reduce patient pain and anxiety while removing devitalized tissue and disrupting biofilm with >500 vibrations per second. This results in a more uniform debridement with a higher safety margin and higher patient satisfaction compared to traditional debridement.

