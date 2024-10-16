GPN Vaccines Welcomes Dr. Bruce Forrest As Chief Scientific Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GPN Vaccines is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Bruce Forrest as its new Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Bruce has over 30 years of global leadership experience in development, positioning GPN Vaccines for continued growth and success in advancing its pipeline of innovative vaccines.In his new role, Bruce will lead the company's scientific strategy, overseeing research and development efforts aimed at creating vaccines that address some of the most urgent challenges worldwide. His deep expertise in clinical trials and product registration across major and emerging markets, including Japan, will be instrumental in accelerating GPN Vaccines' research and development efforts.“Bruce's impressive track record and deep understanding of vaccine science make him an exceptional addition to our leadership team,” said Dr. Tim Hirst, CEO of GPN Vaccines.“We are excited to leverage his vision and expertise as we continue to expand our portfolio and explore new opportunities in vaccine development.”During his career in the pharmaceutical industry, Bruce was the clinical leader for several major vaccine programs, including a meningococcal C conjugate vaccine, a live rotavirus vaccine, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, and a live attenuated influenza vaccine. As a Senior Vice President at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Bruce was responsible for all late phase development activities in Wyeth Vaccines Research.After Pfizer acquired Wyeth, Bruce became Senior Vice President for Pfizer Vaccine Research, responsible for overseeing the integration of Wyeth's vaccine R&D and clinical development organisations into Pfizer. Since then, he has worked with a wide variety of pharmaceutical companies at various stages of development, as Chief Scientific Officer, Chief Medical Officer and Advisor.Bruce commented,“I am honoured to join GPN Vaccines at such a pivotal time for the organisation and the field of vaccine development. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to advance our innovative pipeline and make a meaningful impact on global health.”Bruce has medical training from the University of Adelaide and holds an MBA from the University of Warwick.For more information about GPN Vaccines and its mission, please visit gpnvaccines.

