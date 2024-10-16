Polyphenol Market Emerging Trends, Growth Factors, Business Opportunities And Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- the global polyphenol size was valued at $1.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2030.As extraction of polyphenols from raw materials such as herbs, fruits, and others is difficult, technological advancements will provide a great potential for market expansion.Request Sample Pages:Rise in demand for herbal products, increase in benefits offered by polyphenol, and growth in geriatric population are the major factors that fuel the polyphenol market growth. The anti-aging properties associated with polyphenols coupled with antitumor and anti-carcinogenic properties result in their applications in cosmetics and medical sectors, respectively. In addition, brewing industries are expected witness increased consumption of polyphenols owing to their application in liquors and wines. Increase in aged population has given rise to the demand for fortified food supplements to reduce the effects of chronic diseases, which is expected to positively impact the polyphenol market.In the past few years, many countries have recognized lifestyle-related diseases as a key concern, which has led to rise in health consciousness among consumers. In addition, increase in consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with the consumption of polyphenol fuels its demand across the globe. For instance, polyphenol helps in weight loss controls blood sugar level, lowers the risk of cardiac diseases and others. Furthermore, upsurge in geriatric population, and alarming incidence of chronic diseases have changed the eating patterns of consumers. In addition, owing to busy lifestyle and hectic schedule, consumers are now seeking for healthy drinks, which include polyphenol as a key ingredient that can help enhance their physical and mental wellness which is also one of the emerging polyphenol market trend. Thus, all these factors collectively boost the demand for polyphenol, thereby contributing toward the growth of the market, globally.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50% : /purchase-optionsThe polyphenol market is segmented on the basis of product type, type, application and region. By type, it is categorized into apple, green tea, grape seed and other polyphenols. By type, the market is segmented into flavonoid, resveratrol, phenolic acid and lignin. On the basis of application the market is subdivided into functional beverages, functional foods, dietary supplements and others. A major consumer shift toward their health has been witnessed, which may increase the demand for new products in the developing market. On the basis of region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players operating in the polyphenol industry have adopted product launch, business expansion, and merger & acquisition as their key strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Leading players analyzed in the polyphenol market analysis include Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Aquanova AG, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Botaniex, Inc., Chongqing kerui nanhai pharmaceutical co., ltd, Martin Bauer GmbH & Co. KG, Indena S.p.A., FutureCeuticals, Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., and CPC Ingredients Ltd.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Chilled and Deli Food MarketGlobal Food Preservatives MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

