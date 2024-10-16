Sunil Grover Documents His Wanderlust In Reel Enjoying Little Joys Of Life

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who can be seen in the streaming sketch comedy show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' has shared a in which he can be seen relishing the little joys of life.

On Wednesday, Sunil took to his Instagram, and shared a Reel documenting his diaries. The video shows him praying at a ghat, and sleeping alongside a few locals, having a hearty meal. The can be seen dressed in a pair of denims and a plain white t-shirt.

He wrote in the caption,“Aur kya chahiye... batao (what else do you need)”.

Sunil is a travel freak and regularly likes to visit places to satisfy his wanderlust. Earlier, he was seen having a gala time in the mountains. He took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself dining with the local people of what looks like Ladakh given the dry rocky terrain.

The group sat next to a road in the mountain pass and gorged on simple local food as Sunil spoke with the women dressed in traditional clothes of the region.

He wrote in the caption,“Ganpati ji thank you for creating this beautiful world. Ganpati Bappa Morya”. Prior to this, the actor had shared a Reel documenting his bike ride in what appears to be Ladakh. He was seen donning the biking gear as he rides on his bike and then looks at the valley at the foothills. A sense of calm and peace shrouded the Reel as the actor soaked in the atmosphere.

Sunil, who has worked with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan, rose to prominence with the comedy show 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' and became well known for his comical characters like Gutthi, Rinku Bhabi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati. He also mimics famous Bollywood actors like the veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachhan.