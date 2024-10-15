The Lasting Scars Of War: How Conflict Shapes Children's Lives Long After The Fighting Ends

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a school destroyed in an Israeli airstrike on Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, July 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Author: Emis Akbari

(MENAFN- The Conversation) The world is witnessing some of the highest levels of conflict in decades, with more than 110 armed conflicts occurring across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America and Europe.

The impact of these wars on children is vast and multifaceted. The trauma inflicted is enduring and will shape the rest of their lives - and by extension, the societies in which they, and we live.

As researchers who study how public policies can intervene to reduce adverse outcomes for children, we contend that wars are not bound by geography. terrorize children in conflict zones, while those living in the nations involved in these conflicts also experience trauma in the form of poverty, neglect, and discrimination.

Children as collateral - and targets

In the first decade of the 21st century, civilians accounted for 90 per cent of deaths in armed conflicts. Of these casualties, a significant number were children.

Modern conflicts are markedly lop-sided where often only one combatant has fighter jets, tanks, and explosives . Entire cities become war zones where children are not just caught in the crossfire, but are deliberately targeted .

War is the ultimate abuse of children's rights. According to the United Nations there were a record 32,990 grave violations against 22,557 children in 26 conflict zones, in 2023.“The highest numbers of grave violations occurred in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Myanmar, Somalia, Nigeria and Sudan .”

The United Nations Children's Fund and other global humanitarian organizations have raised the alarm, saying women and children “are disproportionately bearing the burden” of the violence.

Rohingya refugee children play at a hand water pump at Balukhali Refugee Camp in Bangladesh in August 2018. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Beyond direct violence, children are subjected to the toxic stress of war. Suspended supply chains and agricultural production leave besieged populations vulnerable to acute and chronic malnutrition, with devastating consequences for children's growth, immune and metabolic systems, and cognitive development. The destruction of schools, hospitals, and homes compounds the trauma, while attacks on humanitarian assistance eliminate any respite.

The disruption of vaccination programs allows preventable diseases to proliferate. Polio, once on the verge of global eradication, is spreading in Gaza . The direct targeting of sanitation and water treatment facilities creates conditions ripe for cholera outbreaks . Mpox, a deadly virus that causes painful blistering rashes, kills children at a far higher rate than adults and is prevalent in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The situation is particularly dire for infant and maternal health. Pregnancy in war zones is associated with fewer live births, increased preterm delivery, and low birth weight . War-generated pollution has been linked to birth defects . The fallout reaches beyond the war zone. A study found greater incidents of pregnancy complications and birth defects in the children of U.S. war veterans.

Children play chess at 'The Soga Chess Club' of the internally displaced persons camp in Kanyaruchinya, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

The psychological toll of war

Witnessing constant violence, death and destruction can permanently change how a child's brain develops. Research has shown that trauma in early childhood particularly affects the areas of the brain responsible for stress responses. This means that children who experience war are more likely to suffer from anxiety, depression, and stress disorders.

As they grow into adulthood, these mental health issues can manifest in more profound ways, increasing the likelihood of depression and even neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's.

Extreme stress also affects parenting, putting children at risk for maltreatment and neglect . Even when the fighting stops or families leave combat zones, parental substance abuse or deteriorating mental health can leave children vulnerable. Studies have documented increased physical and emotional mistreatment among the children of returning U.S. military personnel.

The experiences of trauma are cumulative and far-reaching, not only affecting children's immediate mental health, but also their ability to form relationships, learn, and thrive later in life.

Impact on education

Armed conflicts devastate the critical infrastructure needed to support healthy child development. Children can spend months fleeing war zones or sheltering against bombardment disrupting their education. Schools are often destroyed or repurposed. Teachers are displaced or killed. For many, attending school is simply too dangerous, leaving millions of children without basic education, significantly reducing their future opportunities.

Girls are more likely to be kept out of school to fill in for absent or deceased adults. Those separated from their family are at increased risk for gender violence, exploitation, and teen pregnancy, further entrenching cycles of poverty and inequality that are difficult to break even after the conflict ends.

A BBC news report about a school in Yemen destroyed during the war.

Children in other countries also suffer, as public revenues are diverted from schools, health care, and other poverty-reduction measures to finance the machinery of war .

The long-term societal impact is profound. Education is one of the strongest tools for reducing violence and rebuilding societies. Yet tragically, less than three per cent of humanitarian aid funding goes towards education in war zones.

Breaking the cycle of violence

Despite the enormous challenges, there are pathways to reduce the harm inflicted on children. Humanitarian organizations work to provide safe spaces for children to play, learn, and heal.

These interventions, while often simple, are crucial for giving children a sense of normalcy during chaos. Supporting caregivers is another essential element, as the mental health of parents and guardians directly affects their children's well-being.

While invaluable, these efforts are only band-aid solutions. The international community must increase funding for child protection and education in humanitarian responses and undertake serious action to eliminate the causes of war .