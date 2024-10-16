Omar Abdullah Admin Revokes Multiple Orders Empowering LG
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Hours after a new elected government took charge in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the administration rescinded various orders which gave powers to the Administrative Council headed by the Lieutenant Governor for governing the union territory.
According to an official statement, some such government orders instituted in 2020 stand withdrawn.
The order for rescinding them was issued by Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, Sanjeev Verma.
“In pursuance to Notification S.O. 4484(E) dated 13th October, 2024 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, it is hereby ordered that Government Order No. 808-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 01.09.2020, Government Order No. 809-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 01.09.2020, Government Order No. 810-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 01.09.2020 and Government Order No. 811-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 01.09.2020, alongwith any modification, alteration or addition are rescinded forthwith,” Verma said in his order. It comes in the backdrop of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his five-member council of ministers assuming the charge of the government after they were sworn in earlier in the day.
