Australia Donates 49 Abrams Tanks To Ukraine
Date
10/16/2024 12:08:26 PM
(MENAFN- Asia Times)
Australia's Albanese government is giving 49 M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, despite apparently having played down the prospect of the donation earlier this year.
The latest Australian package is worth A$245 million (US$163 million). It brings the total Australian military aid to Ukraine since the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022 to A$1.3 billion, and overall Australian support to A$1.5 billion.
When asked about a possible gift of the tanks in February, Defense Minister Richard Marles said it was“not on the agenda.”
