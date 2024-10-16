Artygenspace Showcases Immersive Education Technology At GITEX 2024

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--ArtygenSpace is proudly presenting its immersive education at this year's GITEX 2024 , showcasing a vision to transform paradigms through innovative educational solutions.

The company is showcasing a versatile immersive education that spans various industries and educational sectors, allowing participants to get firsthand experience of the benefits of immersive learning through augmented reality (AR) technology. Educators can deliver more engaging lessons in classrooms and kindergartens using electronic whiteboards, while students are given the opportunity to review materials at home on devices such as tablets. Notably, ArtygenSpace's immersive education technology stands out for its flexibility, enabling seamless use across diverse environments without device limitations. Additionally, 'bookar,' the AR publishing platform from ArtygenSpace, allows readers to access all books in AR format, facilitating easy content review for students on various devices.

The CEO of ArtygenSpace Young-Sun Seo stated,“GITEX is at the forefront of global technology innovation, and through our immersive education solutions, we aim to present new possibilities to educators and businesses worldwide.” He added,“This exhibition will allow us to collaborate with various partners to create a more advanced educational environment.”

GITEX features an interactive booth where visitors can experience ArtygenSpace's immersive education technology firsthand, allowing them to appreciate the effectiveness of this innovative educational approach through various scenarios. ArtygenSpace plans to continue expanding its presence in the global education market through ongoing technology development and research.

As a major hub for the latest technologies and innovations, GITEX 2024 hosts companies from around the world showcasing their solutions. The impact of ArtygenSpace's immersive education technology at this event is highly anticipated.

