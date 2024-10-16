Iran Declares Afghan Migrants' Driver's Licenses Invalid

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Abolfazl Mousavi Pour, the head of Tehran's traffic police, announced that Afghan immigrants' driver's licenses in Iran are invalid.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Tuesday, October 15, citing this Iranian official, that Afghan citizens can obtain a driving license after verifying their identity and under special conditions, according to regulations.

According to this Iranian official, one condition for Afghan immigrants to receive a driver's license is having a“legal identity” in the country.

He warned that if“illegal” Afghan immigrants are found driving, they will be dealt with accordingly.

This announcement comes amid increasing pressure on Afghan immigrants by the Islamic Republic in recent months, with numerous reports of violent treatment against them.

In a recent incident, the human rights organization“Halwash” reported that approximately 260 Afghan immigrants were killed due to gunfire by the Iranian border forces in the“Saravan” region of Sistan and Baluchestan.

It is worth noting that the killing of these immigrants has sparked widespread reactions.

The situation for Afghan immigrants in Iran has become increasingly challenging, with stricter regulations and violent incidents heightening tensions. The recent killings have further intensified concerns about the treatment of Afghan immigrants in the region, prompting international attention.

