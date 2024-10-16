'I'm Back': Omar Abdullah Takes Charge As J & K CM

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to Abdullah, who takes over as chief minister for a second term and is the third generation of the Abdullah family to occupy the office – after his grandfather Abdullah and father Farooq Abdullah. Later after visiting the civil secretariat

Omar Abdullah posted“I'm back,” on X with photographs of him in his office chair.

Five ministers - Sakina Masood (Itoo), Javed Dar, Javed Rana, Surinder Choudhary, and Satish Sharma - also took the oath of office.

While Itoo and Dar are from the Kashmir valley, Rana, Choudhary and Sharma are from the Jammu region.

The Congress said it will not join the council of ministers for the moment.

JKPCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra said the Congress is unhappy that statehood has not been restored.

However, Omar said there are three vacancies for ministers and“they will gradually be filled.”

INDIA bloc leaders attended the event in full strength. Among those who had gathered at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) were Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Left leaders Prakash Karat and D Raja, DMK's Kanimozhi and NCP's Supriya Sule.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also attended the event.

Omar Abdullah's family, including his father Farooq Abdullah, mother Molly Abdullah, his two sisters, and two sons were present on the occasion.

Abdullah was earlier unanimously elected leader of the NC Legislature Party. His first term as chief minister was from 2009 to 2014 when Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state.

The National Conference won 42 out of the 90 seats in the recent elections while alliance partner Congress bagged six. Together, the two pre-poll allies hold a majority in the 95-member assembly - five members are to be nominated by the LG.

In 2019, the erstwhile state was bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Surinder Choudhary is Deputy CM

Surender Choudhary, the NC leader from Nowshera in Jammu, was appointed deputy chief minister. Omar said this was done to give a voice to people of the region and make his government inclusive.

“Our endeavour will be to take everyone along,” the National Conference leader told reporters after being sworn in.

“I had said that we will not allow Jammu to feel that they do not have a voice or representatives in this government. I have chosen a deputy chief minister from Jammu so that the people of Jammu feel that this government is as much theirs as it is of the rest,” he added.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Raina won the Nowshera seat by defeating Choudhary – who was then fighting on a PDP ticket – by a margin of over 10,000 votes.

Choudhary resigned from the PDP in 2022 to join the BJP before ending his over a year-long association with the party to join the NC in July last year.

Daunting Tasks Ahead

Going forward, the new government will need to perform a tight balancing act to survive. With the BJP controlling the Union government and the Lieutenant Governor wielding considerable authority in the Union Territory, the NC-Congress coalition will have a tough time asserting its power. The coalition has over 50 seats between them which makes for a secure majority.



The BJP which was hoping to form a government by roping in the smaller parties and the independents from

Kashmir Valley doesn't have many options.

And for now, the party could settle for a role in the opposition.

This is likely to compound the problems of the NC-Congress government which would have to run for approval for any of their move or decision to the LG, just like the situation has been in New Delhi, creating mutual antagonism. While this may suit the BJP which is not in power in the UT, it will, in no way, help the alliance which may not be able to

fulfill many of its promises to the people.

One of the major election promise of the NC-Congress combine is the pursuit of statehood, whose fulfilment is unlikely to come easy. It would need a constructive relationship between the LG and the elected government. This alone will generate the mutual trust and goodwill needed for the restoration of statehood. Omar has started off by making the right noises, saying he wanted a good relationship with both the LG and the central government, which may also be reciprocated. That is,

if things continue to stay amicable.

'I'm Back': Says CM Omar

Omar Abdullah later drove to the Civil Secretariat and took charge as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

He was given a grand reception by officers and employees, and also accorded a ceremonial guard of honour.

Abdullah made his way to his office chambers where he was warmly greeted by his staff before formally assuming charge.

“I'm back,” Abdullah posted on X with photographs of him in his office chair.

Abdullah, who had also served as chief minister between 2009 and 2014 when Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state, held an introductory meeting with the administrative secretaries to set the tone for his new administration.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, along with ministers Sakeena Masood Itoo, Javed Ahmad Rana, Javid Ahmad Dar, and Satish Sharma.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, and all administrative Secretaries of departments were present in the meeting.

Dulloo extended a warm welcome to the new chief minister and extended the administration's full support to the Abdullah-led government.

“We are fully dedicated to fulfilling the vision of the government and ensuring the progress of the people,” Dulloo said.

Abdullah praised the officers for their role in ensuring peaceful elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasised the immense faith the people of the region have placed in democracy, the government, and its institutions.“We must rise to the occasion and meet the expectations that have been placed on us,” the chief minister said.

Focusing on governance, the chief minister reiterated the need for a people-first approach, highlighting that the government's primary role is to serve the citizens and address their concerns.

He acknowledged that a gap has emerged between the people and the government over the years, but expressed his commitment to reduce this distance.

“Our administration's approach will be people-friendly. We have entered the Civil Secretariat with a positive mindset, focused on delivering the best for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Abdullah emphasised that bridging the gap between citizens and the government is a top priority.

“Democratic governments are preferred all over India for this very reason, and we will work tirelessly to bring people closer to the government and its institutions,” he added.

Abdullah also expressed his willingness to collaborate closely with the officers, pledging his full cooperation and expecting the same in return.

