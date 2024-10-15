Kazakhstan Offers Almaty Platform For Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Talks
Date
10/15/2024 9:05:57 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Kazakhstan is prepared to offer Almaty as a venue for peace
talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia aimed at signing a peace
treaty, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced during
negotiations with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan,
Azernews reports.
In their meeting, both heads of state also discussed ways to
enhance cooperation in areas such as trade, transport and
logistics, agriculture, finance, and digitalisation, along with
cultural and humanitarian exchanges.
Additionally, they reviewed pressing regional and international
issues.
