Kazakhstan Offers Almaty Platform For Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Talks

10/15/2024 9:05:57 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Kazakhstan is prepared to offer Almaty as a venue for peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia aimed at signing a peace treaty, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced during negotiations with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Azernews reports.

In their meeting, both heads of state also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in areas such as trade, transport and logistics, agriculture, finance, and digitalisation, along with cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Additionally, they reviewed pressing regional and international issues.

AzerNews

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

