UN Report: One In Three Afghans Faces Food Insecurity

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Food and Organization (FAO) announced on World Food Day that one in three Afghans faces food insecurity due to climate shocks and economic instability. The organization emphasized that access to food is a fundamental human right.

October 16 marks the anniversary of the founding of FAO, which is recognized as World Food Day. This year, FAO highlighted the need for global cooperation to support Afghan farmers.

In a social post, FAO wrote,“Together, we can empower Afghan farmers to sustain their livelihoods and feed their families.” The organization also announced plans to provide seeds, fertilizers, and training services to 850 Afghan families for wheat cultivation.

FAO expects this support to yield 1.5 million tons of wheat to feed 5.9 million people for one year. This effort is part of a broader initiative to combat regional food insecurity.

Previously, the World Food Programme warned that the worsening climate crisis in Afghanistan has led to a rise in child marriages as families struggle to survive.

According to the Notre Dame Global Adaptation Index, Afghanistan is the sixth most vulnerable and least prepared country to cope with climate change.

Afghanistan is facing a dire humanitarian crisis, with over 23 million people, including 9.2 million children, in need of humanitarian aid. More than half of the population is living in hunger due to severe restrictions and a lack of employment, pushing many to leave the country in search of a better life.

The combination of climate change, food insecurity, and economic challenges has created a desperate situation, leaving Afghans with limited options for survival. This crisis is driving a wave of immigration as people seek safety and sustenance elsewhere.

