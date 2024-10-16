Israel-Hezbollah War: IDF Shares Video Of '100-Metre' Tunnel In Lebanon 'Embedded' Under House Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Iran Israel war: The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), on Wednesday, released a of a '100-metre' long tunnel allegedly used by Hezbollah members in Lebanon, which ends up in a civilian house, located minutes away from the Israeli border.

The IDF said the tunnel was "nothing like" the one built by Hamas in Gaza. The Israeli soldier shooting the video, alleged that Hezbollah has“embedded itself” underneath the houses of civilians, "planning an October 7 style attack."

Israel and Hezbollah have been engaged in continuous firing across the Lebanese border since the war in Gaza erupted after Hamas attacked Israeli towns on October 7, 2023.

In the one-minute clip, the Israeli troop was seen showing a "hundred-metre" tunnel in south Lebanon, which houses "functioning" rooms, AK-47 rifles, a bedroom, a bathroom, storage room of generators, water tanks and two-wheelers. The tunnel, that may have taken“years to build”, opens with an iron door, and ends up in a Lebanese civilian house, said the Israeli soldier.

'Nothing like we saw in Gaza'

“Radwan terrorists could stay here for weeks,” the Israeli military personnel said, adding that it was“nothing like the tunnels we(IDF) saw in Gaza."

IDF's latest video is not the first in recent times. In September, the Israeli forces had released another video of a tunnel, where the IDF claimed that six hostages were held and killed by Hamas. Iron doors, blood stains, bullets and chess sets were seen on the ground of the tunnel.

IDF finds shafts under homes

Since launching a cross-border ground assault into Lebanon in September, the Israeli military said it has found multiple tunnel shafts under homes, with one crossing into Israel, stated a report by Wall Street Journal.

On October 15, the IDF said it said its troops in south Lebanon had captured three Hezbollah fighters. "An underground shaft was located inside a building used by Hezbollah. The forces surrounded the building, where three terrorists of the Radwan Force were entrenched," the military said in a statement, according to an Al Arabiya News report.