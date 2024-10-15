Our People: Captain Wes Rhoden Navigates Career In Marine Transportation

(MENAFN- 3BL) Key Points



Rhoden began his career right out of high school as a deckhand and worked his way up to mate, pilot and captain at Marathon Petroleum. After 16 years in the business, he's now in vessel compliance and spearheads MPLX Marine's vessel compliance program for a fleet of 29 vessels and enjoys making a difference in the industry.

Captain Wesley“Wes” Rhoden has made it his business to help ensure the safe navigation of tow boats and barges on the rivers where Marathon Petroleum brings products to markets and feedstock into its refineries. In 16 years, he's progressed from deckhand to boat captain to vessel compliance, an achievement that takes many years of training, experience and education. His dedication to the marine industry has earned him a 40 Under 40 award designation by The Waterways Journal, which recognizes 40 individuals under the age of 40 for outstanding contributions to the inland marine transportation industry.

Rhoden started in Marathon Petroleum's Marine Transportation organization directly out of high school in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, at age 18, though it wasn't something that he'd really considered while in school.

“In 2008, there was the recession,” said Rhoden.“Other career opportunities in the area weren't doing well. My dad, who is also a boat captain for Marathon Petroleum, took me to a boat christening ceremony. It was my first exposure to tow boats. I knew right then what I wanted to do.”

Rhoden secured a job at Marathon Petroleum as a deckhand one month after his high school graduation working 28 days on and 28 days off. He quickly realized it was a great option that offered good benefits and many career opportunities. After a year on the job, he earned his Merchant Mariner - Tankerman credentials and was promoted to mate, which leads the deck crew. In 2010, he applied for a newly created port mate position to provide deck proficiency training for the entire fleet and act as a liaison between vessel crews and shoreside support staff. He continued his training and education at Mountwest Maritime Academy to become a steersman in 2012.

“It's a fascinating job,” said Rhoden.“Imagine navigating a boat and multiple barges each the size of a football field up and down the river. It's intimidating at first. It was challenging. I worked with a lot of excellent captains who taught me how to do it.”

In 2014, Rhoden completed the steersman program and was approved by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) to become a pilot. Four years later, Rhoden began standing watch as captain with a USCG-issued credential as Master of Towing Vessels for western rivers, inland waters and Great Lakes. In 2019, he took a shoreside position overseeing vessel compliance.

“Towing vessels were falling under new regulations that required tow boats to be inspected by the United States Coast Guard,” said Rhoden.“It was a new career opportunity and chance to learn something new to the whole industry. I appreciate being challenged and felt strongly that I could help make the transition easier for our fleet.”

“My favorite thing about this job is the people I work with every day. We have some of the most talented men and women in the maritime industry.”

Today he spearheads MPLX Marine's vessel compliance program for a fleet of 29 vessels. This involves coordinating and managing compliance inspections and audits, Towing Safety Management System development and implementation, and providing recommendations on risk management.

In the award nomination, Rhoden's supervisor Mark Sawyer called out the incredible milestones Rhoden has achieved in his 16-year career.

“Captain Rhoden has served in his current shoreside support role for five years and has made lasting and tremendous positive impacts in supporting our operations,” said Sawyer, Marine Transportation Operations Supervisor at Marathon Petroleum.“He is a consummate professional that is a model for leadership, work ethic, initiative, dedication and drive for excellence.”

Rhoden's dedication to his craft has proven to fulfill his need to be challenged; however, he shared that the work is just part of what makes him happy.

“My favorite thing about this job is the people I work with every day,” said Rhoden.“We have some of the most talented men and women in the maritime industry. Our compliance team strives to make compliance and regulations easier for our crews, so they can focus on navigating safely on the water.”

Rhoden is a second-generation boat captain. His father, Captain Adam Rhoden, works for Marathon Petroleum as the Barge and Fleet Operations Coordinator.

“I have always tried not to interfere with Wesley's career. I have tried to let him be his own man, but I have given him advice along the way,” said Captain Adam Rhoden.“My advice has ranged from how to pack his suitcase for a 28-day hitch to towboat etiquette, and how to interact with other crewmembers. When he was training to be a pilot, I shared my thoughts on steering techniques. He would ask me questions about certain areas of a river while he was learning.”

He's extremely proud to see his son follow in his footsteps and take it further to make a major difference at the company and in the industry.

“Don't learn the tricks of the trade. Learn the trade,” said Captain Adam Rhoden.“Wesley has done that. He knows the maritime industry from the deck plates up. I am very proud of my son.”

Rhoden isn't done learning either. He's pursuing his Bachelor of Business Administration at Morehead State University through its Eagle Express Program . Marathon Petroleum offers educational reimbursement benefits , which provides employees with financial assistance for certain education-related expenses. In 2023, he completed his associate degree at Ashland Community and Technical College with high distinction.

Outside of work, Rhoden spends time with his wife Ashley and their three daughters. He also volunteers at the Ashland Community Kitchen , which provides food for those in need, and speaks to young people at Jobs for Kentucky's Graduates (JAG KY). He hopes to inspire young people to consider a career in the marine industry.

“If someone wants an adventure and to be able to travel, you can start your career on a towing vessel and live anywhere,” said Rhoden.“You get to see different parts of the country, and it affords you a lot of flexibility.”

