Dana Safety Supply Announces New Ownership: AEA Investors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dana Safety Supply, a Major Public Safety Equipment Supplier and Vehicle Upfitter Acquired By AEA Investors, Looks Forward to Continued Growth.

- David Russo, CEO, Dana Safety SupplyGREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dana Safety , (DSS), the nation's largest provider and upfitter of public safety lighting and tactical equipment, is pleased to announce its by AEA Investors , a large and internationally recognized private equity firm headquartered in New York City.Dana Safety Supply was founded in 2005 with a single location in Miami, Florida. By 2010 the company had grown to six locations and was acquired by the Scott McRae Automotive Group (SMAG). Since that time, the company has been guided by President and Chief Executive Officer David Russo, one of the industry's most tenured and respected leaders. Alongside David, Wanda Hobbs, a deeply tenured industry professional, has led the company's accounting and operations as Chief Operations Officer.The Scott McRae acquisition, along with their steadfast leadership and 108-year history of success, propelled the company (DSS) to significant and unprecedented growth in the public safety equipment industry, taking the company from six to 43 locations in fifteen years.“The support and partnership with SMAG can not be understated.” says Russo,“Their backing, paired with unwavering confidence in our aggressive growth plans, allowed us to flourish and establish an environment encouraging personal accountability and success. Our lineage and culture will remain deeply rooted in the foundation provided by the Graham family and the trust they had in our vision. Each of our hand-selected leadership team and 500+ amazing employees have benefited from their support, and we will be eternally grateful.”The company's sale to AEA Investors marks another significant opportunity for DSS, providing it with substantial resources for future growth plans.Founded in 1968 by some of the country's most prominent business leaders, AEA Investors is an internationally respected private equity investment firm. It manages a diverse portfolio of industry leaders, including many well known businesses both domestically and internationally. The company's longstanding tenure and deep resources made the partnership an easy choice.“The AEA Leadership Team and their family of incredible companies reflect a similar culture of success through passion and dedication to our respective industries.” Says Russo,“Our plans required a partner that could provide a platform and deep resources to fuel our characteristically aggressive growth trajectory. AEA Investors will provide that platform and resources while allowing us to maintain the culture we have meticulously groomed over the past fifteen years.”“Our existing customers can expect 'business as usual', with no changes in personnel or support.” Russo continues,“Additionally, we expect to welcome many new customers in areas of the country we are currently not serving. We will continue to provide unparalleled support with professional and ethical representation for our key manufacturing partners, who have, in turn, put their full power and support behind us. Together, we will continue to bring top-tier products and services to the men and women of the public safety market. We like to say, 'You're there for all of us - We're there for all of you', and every single one of them deserves to feel that support firsthand.”David Russo and Wanda Hobbs will continue with the company in their current roles of CEO and COO, respectively. Both have invested heavily in the transition, will be part owners, and plan to guide the company for years to come.“Our 500+ employees are our greatest resource and have helped us achieve growth never before seen in our industry.” Russo says,“We look forward to continuing that growth and bringing more great talent and partners into our winning culture.”

Thomas Sabo

Dana Safety Supply

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.