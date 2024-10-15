Gas Reserves In Europe's Underground Storage Facilities Have Exceeded 95%
Date
10/15/2024 3:12:25 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The total extraction of gas from European underground storage
facilities (UGS) in October is currently the fourth in history for
this month, and the injection is at its lowest since 2011,
Azernews reports.
According to data on October 13, gas injection into the UGS of
the EU countries amounted to 152 million cubic meters, and the
extraction of Natural gas - 54 million cubic meters.
The reserves in UGS exceeded 95%, but are already significantly
behind the record of 2023. Gas is traded on the stock exchange in
Europe at a price of $ 440 per 1 thousand cubic meters.
Currently, Europe's UGS are filled by 95.07% (3.22 percentage
points higher than the average for this date over the past five
years), they contain 105.5 billion cubic meters of gas.
The weather during the current week in Central and Western
Europe is expected to be slightly cooler than in the previous seven
days. The share of wind generation in the EU's electricity
generation increased to 19% in October.
Total shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from terminals to
the European gas transportation system in August were the lowest
since October 2021, but they increased again in September.
Currently, the LNG regasification capacity and its further
injection into European pipelines are loaded at 36% of the maximum.
The average gas purchase price in September in Europe was $ 416 per
1,000 cubic meters, and in October it was about $451.
MENAFN15102024000195011045ID1108782020
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.