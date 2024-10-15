Ukrinform Opens Photo Exhibition Dedicated To Heroic Employees Of Naftogaz

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In partnership with Naftogaz, the National News Agency of Ukraine Ukrinform has opened a photo entitled“Gas Front Heroes.”

According to Ukrinform, this social project was initiated to express gratitude to the courageous and dedicated workers of Naftogaz.

The exhibition demonstrates the indomitable spirit of Ukrainians who, even in the most difficult conditions, continue to work for the betterment of the country. Each of the 15 photos tells a story of courage, commitment, professionalism, and humanity.

The photos depict the resilience and courage of people, tell about the hard work of Naftogaz power engineers. The photographers captured the images of courageous specialists engaged in the restoration of gas infrastructure damaged by Russian shelling.

The photos include QR codes with links to the stories of Ukrainian power engineers.

The exhibition is currently on display in the front windows of Ukrinform on Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Street.

Kateryna Iliashevych, a shift leader at the Line Operations Control Station "Kremenchuk”, Ukrtransnafta JSC :“Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the occupiers have been targeting the entire oil and gas industry because our steady and efficient work ultimately allows for the refueling of equipment, cars, generators and the provision of warmth to Ukrainians in their homes. We are a priority target for the enemy. If any number of Shaheds, Kalibrs or Kh-22s are flying in the direction of our region, there is no doubt that a good half of the missiles are headed for the location of the facility where I work. Work is an integral part of my life, so even the most terrible days of the full-scale war did not affect my ability to work. However, one such attempt happened on April 2, 2022. I woke up at 6 a.m. and started getting ready for my shift. The sirens went off outside. Two minutes later, the first sounds of explosions were heard. From the information provided by my colleagues, it became clear that the occupiers had managed to break through the air defense shield and hailed the industry of our city with deadly missiles.”

Andriy Klets, a gas production operator at Ukrgazvydobuvannya JSC , worked under occupation and was held in a Russian torture chamber.

“We continued to perform our duties. On the one hand, everyone understood how important our work was, and on the other hand, working days allowed us to switch from the war to our favorite job for at least a few hours. When you are busy doing something that has been giving meaning to your life for more than 16 years, you stop paying attention to regular shelling and real danger. This axiom has proven effective for everyone I shake hands with at the workplace and for all those involved in gas production, no matter what.”

Vasily Polkin, a V category electric and gas welding operator at Donetskoblgaz :“Kramatorsk continues to fight for life. It continues despite constant enemy shelling and the invaders' desire to raze the city to the ground. The townspeople are already used to the sounds of continuous cannonade, and we are used to working in frontline conditions. Every morning you wake up, look at yourself and realize that you are alive. Upon arrival at work, you are informed by management that there has been another enemy shelling and another hit. The people of Kramatorsk survived the winter of 2022-2023 in comfort, with access to gas. I am gratified to learn that my contributions have helped to make their homes more comfortable. However, the challenges are not over, so each of my co-workers continues to fight around the clock for the right to live in a peaceful, civilized, developed and prosperous country.”

Read more about the Gas Front Heroes social project and all the stories of heroic workers of the oil and gas industry here .

