Stage-I Of GRAP For Air Quality Kick-Offs In NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas has issued a directive for the immediate implementation of Stage-I actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to deteriorating air quality.

Following a meeting on October 14, 2024, the Sub-Committee on GRAP reviewed recent air quality data and meteorological forecasts, which indicated that Delhi's Air Quality (AQI) had shifted to the 'Poor' category, with conditions expected to persist.

As a result, from 8:00 a.m. on October 15, 2024, all agencies within NCR are required to activate Stage-I measures.

Stage-I actions under GRAP focus on reducing dust and vehicular emissions and include strict compliance with dust mitigation guidelines in construction and demolition activities, intensified mechanised road sweeping and water sprinkling, prohibition on open burning, and enhanced traffic management to alleviate congestion.

Additional measures include enforcing emissions norms for industries and thermal power plants, maintaining prompt waste management practices, and ensuring that only approved fuels are used in industrial activities.

Agencies are also instructed to monitor the disposal of construction and municipal solid waste and enforce penalties for non-compliance.

To aid public participation, CAQM has urged citizens to follow the prescribed guidelines, such as maintaining vehicle emissions, avoiding littering, and reporting air pollution incidents through designated apps.

The commission also highlighted that offices are encouraged to promote unified commutes for employees, aiming to reduce road traffic.

This coordinated response underscores CAQM's commitment to mitigating air pollution and protecting public health across the NCR.

