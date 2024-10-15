SUNRA MIKU-Retrolax: A Blend Of Personality, Innovation And Retro

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Around the global world, we will find a miraculous phenomenon among many electric mobility manufacturers. Most of the China electric mopeds currently on the are catering to people's practical and functional living needs and tend to be homogenized. However, under the influence of various factors in recent years, people's consumption concepts have been subtly changing, from low-price first to quality and individuality, so the dual needs of inseparable feelings and sense of are increasingly manifested.

Designed independently by China's listed electric mobility manufacturing company-SUNRA, MIKU-Retrolax is a retro-futuristic electric bicycle targeted at people who adore niche aesthetic culture.

It compensates for the regret of some consumer groups who are passionate about heavy-duty locomotive culture but are afraid of safety issues. It pays a great tribute to the retro sentiment revered by the personality group, while showcasing the unrestrained attitude towards life to the fullest.

Its exterior design continues the rugged and capable American style of bobber, but it has been simplified to some extent.

The whole electric bicycle adopts a magnesium-aluminum alloy frame, which greatly reduces the weight of the body, and the weight is only 42kg without the battery.

It is easy to carry and meets the needs of some individual groups for outdoor cross-country sports.

At the same time, Retrolax adopts innovative four-link shock absorption technology, which is also its first application in the electric two-wheeler manufacturing industry. Combined with the front and rear hydraulic disc brake system and 750W motor, its range has been greatly increased by 50%, providing stable power output for cycling. 48V 20ah automotive-grade large-capacity ternary lithium battery (NCM) of Retrolax

is not only easy to pick up, but also allows customers to charge it anytime, anywhere.

Its max speed can reach 32km/h and can travel up to 65km, making it easy to commute daily.

As a member of the MIKU family's classic electric vehicle products, this series of excellent cores are perfectly inherited by it. The MIKU C-class LED ambient headlights complement the high-definition LCD display, enabling accurate control of road conditions even when driving in the dark. When you encounter climbing, its transmission can realize five-speed power adjustment, which saves time and effort, and escorts your forward. In addition, the handlebar design that can turn back and forth, as well as the leather saddle design that can be adjusted up and down, provide more choices for larger populations, creating a truly comfortable riding experience.

MIKU-Retrolax has been officially certified by CE and UL. It is available in two versions: a 500W motor with a max speed of 25km/h and a 750W motor with a max speed of 32km/h. It is of great significance for enhancing the authority of SUNRA brand and the expansion of the future electric pedal-assisted bicycle market in Europe and America. For more specification information and details about this newly launched electric bicycle, please visit our official website

