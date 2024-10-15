Driving The Future: PGI & NAPA Team Up To Sponsor 13 UTI Classrooms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. (PGI)

, in collaboration with NAPA Auto Parts, has sponsored 13 NAPA Filters branded classrooms at the Universal Technical Institute (UTI). The strategic alliance held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, October 8, at the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, North Carolina to commemorate the completion of the classrooms.

NAPA, PGI, and UTI Teams at the NASCAR Technical Institute to commemorate the completion of 13 NAPA Gold branded classrooms.

Founded in 1965, Universal Technical Institute delivers quality education and training for in-demand careers. Accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), UTI has graduated approximately 250,000 students from 15 campuses across the United States.

"The aftermarket is a critical part of the automotive ecosystem, supporting everything from individual vehicle owners to large fleets. Brands like NAPA Gold play a crucial role in this space by delivering high-quality filters and parts that the technicians of today and tomorrow will use every day. PGI and NAPA work together to engineer and build best-in-class NAPA Gold filters. These filters are designed to provide superior filtration efficiency and optimal flow, ensuring that our customers' vehicles are not only well protected, but also performing at their very best." – Anan Bishara, Premium Guard CEO

The newly NAPA-branded classrooms facilitate access to the same high-quality auto parts and technical resources that technicians can expect to encounter in the field. The PGI and NAPA alliance helps ensure the Universal Technical Institute and its students are well positioned for an insightful learning experience and successful careers after graduation.

"The expansion of our alliance with UTI is a testament to our shared commitment to providing state-of-the-industry training to the next generation of skilled automotive technicians. This starts with putting quality parts in their hands. We partnered with PGI to redesign the NAPA Gold Filter to the highest quality standards, providing the performance demanded by today's modern engines," said Danny Huffaker, Senior Vice President, Category Management at NAPA. "We're proud to help drive forward the next generation of the automotive aftermarket's future through this program."

About Premium Guard Inc.

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing products for automotive, diesel, powersport, and specialty filter markets. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee with close to 1.5 million square foot distribution centers in North America. Premium Guard Inc. is keenly focused on providing customers with industry leading service, complete filtration solutions, best-in-class-quality products, and leading application coverage.

About NAPA Auto Parts

Through nearly 6,000 auto parts stores and over 16,000 auto care and collision centers in the U.S., NAPA has America's largest network of parts and care. The NAPA Network is supported by nationwide distribution centers with approximately 800,000 available parts, accessories and supplies. Widely recognized for quality parts, rapid availability and knowledgeable people, NAPA Auto Parts stores serve automotive service professionals, do-it-yourselfers and everyday drivers with quality parts, accessories and supplies to keep cars, trucks and equipment performing safely and efficiently. For more information, visit

