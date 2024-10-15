Renai Art Lab By Daisuke Nagatomo And Minnie Jan Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Renai Art Lab

Innovative Classroom Renovation Project Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Renai Art Lab by Daisuke Nagatomo and Minnie Jan as the Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the Renai Art Lab project within the interior design industry, acknowledging its outstanding creativity and innovation.The Renai Art Lab classroom renovation project showcases the importance of well-designed educational spaces in fostering creativity and enhancing learning experiences. By receiving the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award, this project demonstrates its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design industry, setting a benchmark for future educational space designs.The award-winning Renai Art Lab features a unique division of space, with a stage area for students to take center stage and a dedicated teaching area for educators. The vibrant yellow backdrop of the stage area serves multiple functions, providing storage and a space for children to explore and read. The brick red paint in the teaching area stimulates students' enthusiasm for learning and enhances creativity. The design concept revolves around graceful, fluid lines that evoke movement and energy, with a large curved whiteboard wall waiting to be transformed into a masterpiece.The recognition bestowed upon Renai Art Lab by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a motivation for Daisuke Nagatomo, Minnie Jan, and their team at MisoSoupDesign to continue pushing the boundaries of educational space design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects that prioritize aesthetics, functionality, and the creation of environments that nurture creativity and learning.Renai Art Lab was designed by Daisuke Nagatomo and Minnie Jan, with the support of project team member Jenny Yeh.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Renai Art Lab project at:About Daisuke Nagatomo and Minnie JanDaisuke Nagatomo and Minnie Jan are the founders of MisoSoupDesign, a Taiwan-based design studio. Nagatomo, a graduate of Meiji University and Columbia University, has taught at several institutions, including Pratt Institute and Tokyo University of Science. Jan and Nagatomo's design approach incorporates digital tectonics and sustainability technologies, applying systematic thinking to discover the harmony between form and function.About MisoSoupDesignMisoSoupDesign is a Taipei-based design studio led by Daisuke Nagatomo and Minnie Jan. The studio produces diverse designs for architecture, interior, furniture/product, and corporate branding. MisoSoupDesign has won several international design competitions and awards, with their work published in books and magazines worldwide. As LEED accredited professionals, Nagatomo and Jan incorporate new ideas with minimal wasted material, leveraging digital technology to create surprising and functional designs.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs showcase thoughtful development, innovative use of materials and technology, and the potential to positively influence industry standards. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, ergonomics, and attention to detail.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award recognizes and celebrates remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community. By showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage, the award inspires and drives the cycle of advancement in design. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated by an influential jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

