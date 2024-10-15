Automotive Tech Entrepreneur Joe Neiman Launches Dealerclub

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, Joe Neiman (former founder of ACV Auctions) announced the debut of his latest creation, DealerClub, the first and only reputation-based auto auction for buying and selling wholesale vehicles. An exclusive marketplace for professionals, DealerClub is built upon the concept that each member puts their reputation on the line and is accountable for the they sell based on a rating system. This results in a transparent process where members can trust that the vehicles they purchase at auction are accurately represented and backed by the seller's reputation in the marketplace.

"The dealers behind the cars are the foundation of a great auction experience," says Neiman. "DealerClub believes in those dealers. It's about finding better inventory. Buyers and sellers alike are looking for a no-surprises experience. With the seller's reputation on the line, buyers can be confident the vehicle they bid on is the vehicle they get. Meanwhile, trustworthy sellers who have earned high ratings enjoy more sales at higher rates, as well as the unique ability to actually be paid to sell on DealerClub's platform, instead of paying a sell fee like they are accustomed to with other auction providers."

Key Features and Benefits of DealerClub:

Reputation-Based

No other auction provides buyers and sellers with this level of transparency. At a glance, buyers can see how sellers rate across multiple categories including sell-through rate, vehicle inspection accuracy, and their consistency with providing titles. Sellers, meanwhile, benefit from increased bidder confidence in their vehicles as their rating increases, bringing in additional deals at higher values, creating additional selling success, and unlocking further economic incentives.

Better Inventory Experiences

Vehicles are described more honestly and accurately with the seller's reputation on the line and backed by DealerClub's proprietary rating system. The result is a more transparent process where buyers get what they are expecting, and sellers can accurately describe the condition of the vehicle, resulting in a "no surprises" transaction.

Real-Time Auctions

DealerClub offers unprecedented flexibility for both buyers and sellers. Sellers can list the car when they want, how they want, and describe the vehicles as they see fit. Buyers get a real-time auction sent straight to them, including pictures, video, personalized vehicle descriptions, seller history and ratings, customizable user profile pages, interactive chat, and seamless title, payment, floorplan, and transportation solutions-all wrapped up with the most transparent communication and vehicle descriptions in the automotive wholesale industry.

Maximum Bidder Engagement

All auction prices on DealerClub start at $0, maximizing bidding engagement. DealerClub's bidding format attracts the highest number of unique bidders per auction, delivering the most engaging experience, and resulting in more successful outcomes. DealerClub's robust platform is completely new from the ground up, with the industry's most flexible and comprehensive search and filter capabilities, as well as notifications and alerts. Additionally, all versions of the experience share feature parity, so there are no limitations with regard to features or functionality whether using DealerClub on desktop or mobile devices.

"Perhaps the biggest obstacle today in the wholesale marketplace is the fragmentation of where to go to buy and sell your inventory," says Founder Neiman. "Then there's the challenge of counterintuitive condition reporting. Too much subjectivity is placed on the process and in the majority of cases, a vehicle's description fits a script but isn't reflective of its actual cash value. This is the core reason DealerClub was created."

"Successfully selling in the wholesale ecosystem requires that buyers have confidence and no fear," says founder Joe Neiman. "In order to achieve that, the seller's reputation must be part of the equation. Used cars are not commodities. Their value is the collective result of the seller, their intent to sell, how they represent the vehicle, and the vehicle's condition. You simply cannot achieve the true value of a used car unless you are able to tell the whole story of that car. Therefore, the essence of wholesale is truly an art, and not just data and science. DealerClub is the blank canvas that dealers have been waiting for."

About DealerClub:

Make auctions great again! DealerClub's purpose is to become the best wholesale marketplace for professional dealers by creating a platform that incorporates all of the necessary components for a successful buying and selling experience.

We know that the people themselves make or break the auction.

At DealerClub, it is literally a club, and not everyone is getting inside the gate.

Sellers are incentivized to accurately describe and list their vehicles, and build a positive reputation for themselves.

Buyers can bid and buy with total confidence, because they know exactly the type of seller they are engaging with.

