Iran, Azerbaijan talk over enhancing energy, transit relations

(MENAFN) Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi has emphasized the need to increase electricity exchanges with neighboring countries during a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Shahin Mustafayev, held in Tehran, according to a report by IRNA. Aliabadi highlighted that Iran and Azerbaijan’s power grids are already interconnected, facilitating the exchange of electricity between the two nations. He expressed optimism that the volume of electricity exchanged would rise significantly in the near future, particularly by the summer of 2024.



Aliabadi also proposed expanding regional cooperation in the electricity sector beyond Azerbaijan, suggesting that negotiations include Russia, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. He noted that discussions with Russia on this subject have already taken place and that further talks are scheduled. According to Aliabadi, the establishment of a dedicated power line between Iran and Russia would bring considerable economic benefits to both countries, enhancing energy collaboration across the region.



During his visit, Mustafayev also met with Iran's Minister of Transport and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh. In this meeting, Sadegh emphasized the importance of creating a roadmap to increase the annual transit of goods between Iran and Azerbaijan to 15 million tons. She reiterated Iran’s commitment to deepening relations with Azerbaijan, viewing it as a strategic priority in Iran’s foreign policy. Sadegh also announced that Iran is ready to host the 16th Joint Economic Committee meeting between the two countries in Tehran, aiming to expand cooperation across various sectors.



In addition to the energy discussions, Iran and Azerbaijan have made significant strides in improving transportation links. In December, both countries inaugurated a cross-border bridge over the Astarachay River, which serves as a key transit route for goods. The bridge, spanning 89 meters in length and 30 meters in width, was built at a cost of €5.8 million and includes four lanes for vehicles, along with covered pedestrian walkways. The project, which began in March 2022, underscores the countries' efforts to enhance their transit and infrastructure ties for mutual economic benefit.

