AV-Comparatives 2024 Endpoint Prevention And Response Test Report Names VIPRE 'Strategic Leader'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VIPRE enhances its EDR with new capabilities to accelerate incident investigation and lower solution TCO further.

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

VIPRE Security Group , a

global leader and award-winning cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection company, has been

named a 'Strategic Leader' by independent security software testing organization, AV-Comparatives, in its 2024 Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) test report . VIPRE's endpoint solutions excel across all attack phases, offering the second-lowest total cost of ownership (TCO). Today, VIPRE also announces new capabilities – AI Advisor and Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) – in its Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) platform, significantly augmenting incident response and remediation capabilities.



'Strategic leader' positioning

VIPRE scored 100 percent combined across all the endpoint compromise, internal propagation, and asset breach attack phases for both prevention and detection, positioning the solutions' capabilities as amongst the best in the industry. Of the 12 security solutions evaluated, VIPRE ranks as the second most cost-effective option, offering amongst the lowest TCO.

"VIPRE distinguished itself notably in our evaluations, demonstrating formidable system protection capabilities. Furthermore, it achieved a leading position in terms of total cost of ownership, underscoring its exceptional value proposition for enterprises," Peter Stelzhammer, Co-founder, AV-Comparatives, commented.

The EPR Test is designed to evaluate the effectiveness of Endpoint Protection Products (EPP), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions in countering complex, multi-stage attacks that target an organization's infrastructure. This rigorous assessment requires cybersecurity solutions to contend with a suite of 50 unique, targeted attack scenarios, utilizing a broad spectrum of techniques and attack vectors.

New incident investigation capabilities to further reduce TCO.

With VIPRE's new generative AI-based AI Advisor, security teams can accelerate incident investigations, enhance context, and close incidents faster, saving significant time. When investigating incidents, security professionals can ask questions using natural language, request summaries about discovered links and files, explore context about artifacts, ask for deeper sandbox analysis of links and files, and more.

The embedded analysis engine, RBI (Remote Browser Isolation), enables security professionals to safely explore suspicious links first-hand with zero risk of compromise. Teams can remotely browse look-a-like sites and phishing attempts that don't typically trigger automated detection, through VIPRE's secure cloud-based browser, ensuring that the enterprises' environment always remains safe.

These new investigation tools will help to further decrease the TCO value of VIPRE's EDR platform, making the solution even more compelling and competitive.

"Our solutions stand out in the market by delivering the highest level of detection capabilities while keeping ownership costs low. This is made possible by the built-in efficiencies in our technology. Our portal is engineered to help cut through the clutter and noise, allowing IT and security teams to quickly review, assess, and respond to incidents. Best of all, customers achieve this level of protection without hiring additional staff or investing in extra professional services," Usman Choudhary, Chief Product and Technology Officer, VIPRE Security Group, said.

Choudhary added, "With our latest innovations, the aim is to empower security teams to maximize their effectiveness, even with limited internal resources. Our solutions shoulder the burden to help incident responders in enterprises to quickly and effectively respond to the ever-changing threat landscape."

Nate Simmons, President, Cybersecurity and Martech Division, Ziff Davis, remarked, "This positioning from AV-Comparatives demonstrates VIPRE's technological proficiency and expertise, enabling the team to deliver high-performance, sophisticated, and cost-effective solutions. To further the platform's value, VIPRE has critically evaluated generative AI to determine how best to integrate the technology into its products in an impactful manner for customers."

About VIPRE Security Group

VIPRE Security Group, part of Ziff Davis, Inc., is a leading provider of internet security solutions purpose-built to protect businesses, solution providers, and home users from costly and malicious cyber threats. With over 25 years of industry expertise, VIPRE is one of the world's largest threat intelligence clouds, delivering exceptional protection against today's most aggressive online threats. Our award-winning software portfolio includes next-generation antivirus endpoint cloud solutions, advanced email security products, along with threat intelligence for real-time malware analysis, and security awareness training for compliance and risk management. VIPRE solutions deliver easy-to-use, comprehensive layered defense through cloud-based and server security, with mobile interfaces that enable instant threat response. VIPRE is a proud Advanced Technology Partner of Amazon Web Services operating globally across North America and Europe.

The group operates under various brands, including VIPRE®, StrongVPN®, IPVanish®, Inspired eLearning®, Livedrive®, and SugarSync®.

SOURCE VIPRE Security Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED