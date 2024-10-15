Ambuja Cements introduces Gee Saidpur children to modern learning with model Anganwadi

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 14 October 2024: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, is committed to providing high-quality education for all. Through CSR efforts, the Company has inaugurated a model Anganwadi in Gee Saidpur of Haridwar district near Ambuja Cements Roorkee. This initiative has been designed to support early childhood education and community health by offering a vibrant, safe learning environment for children.

The newly inaugurated model Anganwadi in Gee Saidpur boasts of vibrant BaLA (Building as Learning Aid) murals that promote learning through visuals, while informative boards on education and health provide valuable information for children and the community. Comfortable benches and desks at the facility ensure a conducive learning environment, while comprehensive measurement equipment including weighing scales, infant meters, and mid-upper-arm circumference measuring tapes are available for accurate assessment of children’s growth.



The Anganwadi also features a dedicated nutrition knowledge centre where the Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and Community Health Officers conduct regular health screenings for community members, promoting well-being and preventive healthcare. Engaging monthly activities like birthday celebrations, Annaprashan, and Godh Bharai are conducted as per ICDS guidelines, fostering social interaction and cultural understanding. The Anganwadi also provides support for water and sanitation facilities, ensuring a clean and hygienic environment for the children.



Ambuja Cements has a long-standing commitment to community development, having previously established model such Anganwadis in Daudbasi, Chhapur, and Lavva villages in the region. This fourth Anganwadi further reinforces Ambuja Cements’ dedication to creating a brighter future for children, significantly impacting lives of rural families by enhancing community infrastructure and focusing on both education and health.









