Britain expresses concern around China’s military exercises conducted around Taiwan

(MENAFN) Britain has expressed significant concern regarding China’s military exercises conducted around Taiwan, cautioning that such activities could "increase tensions and risk dangerous escalation" in the Taiwan Strait. A spokesperson from the UK Foreign Office reiterated the country’s commitment to peace and stability in the region, which is deemed critical for global prosperity. The spokesperson’s remarks came in response to China’s Joint Sword-2024B drills, emphasizing that the UK believes the Taiwan issue should be resolved through constructive dialogue between the parties involved, without resorting to force or coercion.



In its statement, the UK made it clear that it does not support any unilateral attempts to alter the current status quo regarding Taiwan. The government called for restraint from all parties and urged the avoidance of actions that could further undermine peace and stability in the area. This diplomatic stance highlights Britain’s interest in maintaining a balanced approach to the Taiwan issue, advocating for a peaceful resolution.



Taiwan, on its part, strongly condemned the military drills conducted by China, labeling them as "irrational" and "provocative." The Taiwanese government expressed concern over the implications of these exercises, which are perceived as a direct threat to its sovereignty. The Chinese military stated that the drills focused on enhancing sea-air combat readiness, blocking key ports, and targeting both land and sea objectives, all while aiming for comprehensive battlefield control.



These military exercises by China occurred shortly after Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te delivered a speech asserting that China has no right to represent Taiwan. In his address, Lai reaffirmed his administration's commitment to resisting any form of annexation by Beijing, signaling Taiwan’s determination to maintain its autonomy in the face of increasing military pressure from China. The ongoing tensions and military activities in the region underscore the complex geopolitical landscape surrounding Taiwan.

