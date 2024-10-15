US authorities arrest 200 demonstrators outside New York Stock Exchange

(MENAFN) Around 200 demonstrators were arrested on Monday during a sit-in protest outside the New York Stock Exchange, where they expressed opposition to Israel's actions in Gaza. The protesters chanted slogans like "Let Gaza live!" and "Up up with liberation, down down with occupation!" in front of the iconic building in lower Manhattan.



Organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, the protest aimed to call on the U.S. government to halt arms shipments to Israel, which they claim contribute to violence against Palestinians. Beth Miller, the group's political director, emphasized the connection between U.S. military support and the suffering in Gaza, highlighting that while Israel utilizes American-made bombs, companies on Wall Street benefit financially from the ongoing conflict.



Counterprotesters, waving Israeli flags, attempted to disrupt the pro-Palestinian chants but were largely outnumbered. Although no demonstrators managed to enter the stock exchange, about 200 protesters crossed a security fence on Broad Street, where they sat down in an act of civil disobedience, awaiting arrest.



Police subsequently detained the protesters individually, using plastic ties for handcuffs and leading them to vans. While the police confirmed around 200 arrests, details regarding the specific charges were not provided. This protest coincided with the anniversary of Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on October 7, which triggered Israel's military response in Gaza, a situation that has since escalated to involve Lebanon and other areas. On the same day, the Lebanese Red Cross reported that an Israeli airstrike hit an apartment building in northern Lebanon, resulting in at least 21 fatalities. The Israeli military had not immediately commented on the incident, and the intended target remained unclear.

MENAFN15102024000045015839ID1108779019