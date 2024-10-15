Traffic stop shootout kills driver, injures 2 deputies in Texas

(MENAFN) A Texas man shot and wounded two deputies during a traffic stop before they returned fire and killed him, authorities said Monday. The Callaway County deputy initiated a traffic stop around 3:35 a.m. Monday on Interstate 70, according to the county's sheriff's office. A second deputy arrived shortly thereafter. The deputies learned that the driver, a 37-year-old man from Texas, had several felony warrants for alleged drug trafficking and for assaulting a law officer. A short time later, the deputies notified dispatchers that the man was resisting arrest, then reported shots fired.



The driver shot the deputies, who returned fire and shot him, said Curtis Hall, the county's chief deputy. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Both deputies were reported to be in stable condition. Authorities have not released the names of anyone involved in the incident.



The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s division of drug and crime control will investigate the shooting. Such investigations are standard procedure in officer-involved shootings to ensure transparency and accountability. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges law enforcement faces during traffic stops, particularly when individuals have outstanding warrants.



The situation is still developing, and authorities are expected to provide further updates as the investigation progresses. Community reactions may vary, especially given the increasing national dialogue surrounding police practices and public safety. The outcome of the investigation could potentially lead to discussions about law enforcement protocols and the handling of suspects with known violent histories.

