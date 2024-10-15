British government dismisses calls for further restrictions on arms sales to Israel

(MENAFN) The British has once again dismissed calls for further restrictions on arms sales to Israel, particularly regarding the suspension of supplies for F-35 fighter jets that are extensively utilized by the Israeli military against Palestinians. During a parliamentary session on Monday, independent lawmaker Shockat Adam pressed Secretary of State for Defence John Healey on whether the UK is considering halting the F-35 program. Adam highlighted the devastating impact of these arms, referencing recent bombings in Gaza and Lebanon that have resulted in tragic civilian casualties, including the deaths of newborns and children.



In response, Healey affirmed that the Labour government has already implemented a partial suspension of arms exports to Israel, which was first announced in early September. He reiterated that the UK is actively advocating for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to facilitate the safe release of hostages and ensure that necessary aid reaches the Palestinian people. Healey emphasized that these steps are vital for initiating a political resolution that can lead to a two-state solution and long-lasting peace in the region.



On September 2, the British government revealed that it had suspended 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel following a review process. This action was taken due to the clear risk that certain UK arms exports might contribute to serious violations of international humanitarian law. However, the licenses suspended specifically pertain to components for military aircraft, helicopters, drones, and equipment that aids ground targeting, while components for the F-35 fighter jet program remain unaffected.



Addressing a similar inquiry from Scottish National Party lawmaker Brendan O'Hara last month, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer maintained that his government is adhering to international law regarding arms exports. The ongoing debate surrounding arms sales to Israel reflects the complexities and sensitivities of the UK's foreign policy, particularly in the context of the escalating conflict in Gaza and its implications for civilian safety and international humanitarian standards.

MENAFN15102024000045015839ID1108778979