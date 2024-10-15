Naqvi Dismisses JMM's Claims Of ECI Bias, Says BJP Doesn't Rest After Victory

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday that the party does not rest on its laurels after one victory or lose heart after a setback, but stays with the people continuously.

Naqvi said this to IANS when asked that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has said the BJP already knew about the election dates.

A Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader has alleged that the BJP got information about the dates on Monday. The JMM in a post on X wrote: "Has the Election Commission of India become a puppet of BJP?".

To this Naqvi said, "The BJP doesn't stop working hard after passing one exam, nor does it sulk if the performance in one exam isn't good. We continuously stay in touch with people through communication, inclusive development, and empowerment, which is why, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are consistently receiving the public's mandate and blessings," said the BJP leader.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections on Tuesday.

The Commission will hold a press conference at 3.30 p.m. at the Plenary Hall of Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

The term of the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 26 and that of the Jharkhand Assembly, with 81 seats, will end on January 5, 2025.

The whole poll process has to be completed before that as per the rules.

Around 50 bypolls are also due and the ECI is likely to also announce the election dates for these.

Separately, the Kerala Legislative Assembly has passed a bill opposing the Waqf Bill. On this, the BJP leader remarked that some people are busy boycotting the JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee), while others are passing bills in Assemblies. He pointed out that those passing such bills in Assemblies should be aware of the constitutional division of powers, stating, "Our Constitution clearly defines the roles and responsibilities of Parliament and State Assemblies. What should be done in Parliament is being attempted in the Assemblies, while what should be done in Assemblies is being ignored."