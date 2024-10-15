Turkish expert says Hurricane Milton may signal future climate-related disasters

(MENAFN) Professor Levent Kurnaz from Türkiye's Bogazici University warned that Hurricane Milton, which struck Florida last week, may signal future climate-related disasters. He explained that the storm’s unusual trajectory across the Gulf of Mexico set it apart from typical hurricanes in the region. Kurnaz pointed out that abnormally high sea temperatures were a key factor in the storm's intensity.



Kurnaz attributed Hurricane Milton’s strength to the fact that sea surface temperatures in the Gulf were about one degree Celsius higher than usual. These warmer waters provided the storm with additional energy, intensifying its power. He highlighted that such elevated temperatures are a direct result of human-induced global warming, making storms like Milton increasingly powerful.



The professor emphasized that Hurricane Milton’s rapid intensification and unusual behavior are connected to climate change. He explained that rising sea temperatures lead to faster energy accumulation, contributing to stronger and more unpredictable hurricanes. This phenomenon, he said, reflects the growing influence of global warming on storm patterns and behavior.



Kurnaz also pointed out that Hurricane Milton brought unprecedented rainfall to Florida’s Tampa Bay area, with meteorologists classifying it as a one-in-1,000-year event. He stressed that as global temperatures rise, extreme weather events like this could become more frequent, leading to storms with rare paths and severe consequences.

MENAFN15102024000045015839ID1108778845