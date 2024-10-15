Canada, India dismiss each other’s diplomats in intensifying dispute over assassination

(MENAFN) Canada has escalated its dispute with India by identifying India’s top in the country as a person of interest in the assassination of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. On Monday, Prime Justin Trudeau announced the expulsion of the Indian high commissioner and five other diplomats, emphasizing that Canada would not tolerate foreign interference or threats to its citizens. Trudeau accused these diplomats of gathering information on Canadians and collaborating with organized crime to facilitate attacks, labeling India’s actions as a "monumental mistake."



In response to Canada's actions, India rejected the allegations as baseless and retaliated by expelling Canada’s acting high commissioner and five other diplomats, demanding their departure by the end of the week. The tensions have arisen following claims that India’s government may have been involved in Nijjar's assassination, which occurred in June 2023.



Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly stated that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) had uncovered “ample, clear and concrete evidence” identifying six individuals as persons of interest in Nijjar's case. Joly mentioned that Canada had requested India to waive diplomatic immunity to facilitate the investigation, but India declined to cooperate. She highlighted that incidents of violence have reportedly increased since the allegations were made a year ago.



RCMP Deputy Commissioner Mike Duheme indicated that there is evidence connecting Indian government agents to other violent acts and homicides within Canada, further complicating the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

MENAFN15102024000045015839ID1108779035