Turnkey Farm Investment ROI 19% / Year

Paraguay Farming is offering a unique opportunity to invest in a professionally managed persimmon farm, allowing you to earn passive income from the annual harvests. Paraguay is a fast-growing known for its ideal agricultural conditions, and the farm's superior“Bright Red” persimmons enter European markets when there's minimal competition, driving higher prices and greater returns.

With a projected IRR of 19% and your first payout in July 2025, this venture offers both short-term and long-term gains. The persimmon trees will produce for 21 years, offering a stable and sustainable income stream.





The company's proven track record further enhances the appeal of this opportunity. All investor payouts for the 2024 harvest exceeded projections, showcasing the farm's performance and reliability. The farm is GLOBALG.A.P. certified, ensuring adherence to international standards for sustainable and responsible agricultural practices. Additionally, your investment is secured by the ownership of titled land, providing a secure, appreciating asset that acts as a hedge against inflation while delivering consistent returns.

