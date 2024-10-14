(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The Global Residential and Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms market size is estimated to grow by USD 132.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

10.03%

during the forecast period. Mandatory laws pertaining to fencing and installation of swimming pool alarms

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing demand for smart connected and if this, then that (IFTTT) integrated monitoring system. However,

limited access and adoption of swimming pools in areas with a water crisis

poses a challenge - Key market players include Blue Wave Products Inc., Briidea, Coral Detection Systems Ltd., Driven Designs Inc., Icloverlights, Lifebuoy, Maytronics Ltd., MG International Sensor Espio, Morri and More GmbH, PBM Industries Inc., PISCINES DESJOYAUX SA, Piscines MAGILINE SAS, Procopi, RJE Technologies Inc., Security Alarm Corp., ShockAlarm LLC, SPQ Brands, SwamCam LLC, and Techko Kobot Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Residential And Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.03% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 132.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, South America, APAC, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key countries US, Australia, France, Spain, and Germany Key companies profiled Blue Wave Products Inc., Briidea, Coral Detection Systems Ltd., Driven Designs Inc., Icloverlights, Lifebuoy, Maytronics Ltd., MG International Sensor Espio, Morri and More GmbH, PBM Industries Inc., PISCINES DESJOYAUX SA, Piscines MAGILINE SAS, Procopi, RJE Technologies Inc., Security Alarm Corp., ShockAlarm LLC, SPQ Brands, SwamCam LLC, and Techko Kobot Inc.

Market Driver

The residential and commercial swimming pool alarm market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of smart swimming pool alarms in urban areas. These alarms allow remote monitoring using mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, which require effective communication between various wireless and wired devices. This communication is facilitated by Machine-to-Machine (M2M) technology, a key component of the Internet of Things (IoT). For secure data transfer, Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA) protocols are essential for monitoring. Vendors offer IFTTT-compatible smart swimming pool alarms, which link various Internet-connected services and devices. For instance, iSmartAlarm DWS3R Contact Sensor, an IFTTT-enabled smart alarm for doors and gates, can be connected to the Amazon Echo device for signaling intrusions. If the door is open, the app alerts pool owners through their smartphones. ISmartAlarm DWS3R Contact Sensor also integrates with motion detectors and cameras for comprehensive pool security. This integration allows for easy management, configuration, and communication between the smart swimming pool alarm and users' smart devices, including tablets, smartphones, and personal computers.



The Residential and Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms market is thriving due to increased pool safety awareness. Smart alarms with wireless connectivity and remote access are trending, allowing pool owners to monitor their pools from anywhere. Pressure mat systems and wristband alarms ensure safety for kids and pets. Underwater cameras provide real-time water safety and drowning prevention. Government rules mandate pool alarms for new residential and commercial constructions. Smart home solutions integrate pool alarms with fitness activities, intrusion detection, and gate alarms. Online and offline pool alarm options cater to various budgets and preferences. Surface and subsurface pool alarms, door alarms, in-ground alarms, and above-ground alarms are available for different pool types. Floating pool alarms and personal immersion alarms offer additional safety measures. Pool alarms are essential safety tools for residential and commercial swimming pools, preventing accidents and ensuring peace of mind.



Market

Challenges



The global water crisis, characterized by decreasing water levels and increasing pollution, is negatively impacting the residential and commercial swimming pool industry. This issue arises due to the exceeding demand for water and wastage, as well as geographical differences, consumption patterns, and urbanization. The water crisis results in higher water bills and membership fees for commercial pools, making their adoption less appealing. Consequently, individual use of swimming pools and the demand for related accessories, such as swimming pool alarms, decrease. Thus, the water crisis is a significant challenge for the growth of the global residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market. The Residential and Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms market is growing due to increased safety concerns in both residential and commercial constructions . With the rising population, there is a higher demand for safety tools, particularly in Residential buildings with Private pools and Public swimming pools. Pool accidents caused by Kids, Pets, and unexpected Surface waves remain a significant challenge. Pool alarms, including Door alarms, In-ground alarms, Above ground alarms, Floating pool alarms, Personal immersion alarms, Pool gate alarms, Wearable devices, and Pool immersion alarms, are essential safety devices. Advanced features like Advanced sensors for Heart rate, Breath rate, and Safety bands are gaining popularity. False alarms are a concern, but Green infrastructure and Luxurious projects are integrating advanced safety devices, such as Sirens, Wearable alarms, Surface wave alarms, and Subsurface disturbance sensors, into their designs. Online retail and E-commerce websites are making these safety tools more accessible

.

Segment Overview



This residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Residential 1.2 Commercial



2.1 Offline 2.2 Online



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 South America

3.4 APAC 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Residential-

The Residential and Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the residential segment. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of swimming pools and the subsequent demand for swimming pool accessories, including alarms. Factors such as heightened awareness of swimming pool safety, the expanding middle-class population, and rising disposable income and household expenditure in major countries like the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Australia, and Japan are fueling this demand. Residential users prefer smart or automatic pool alarms for unauthorized access detection and water-related accident prevention. Additionally, mandatory swimming pool alarm regulations in residential establishments will further boost demand for residential swimming pool alarms during the forecast period. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the residential segment of the market.

Research Analysis

The Residential and Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms market encompasses a range of safety tools designed to prevent accidents, particularly those involving children and pets, in swimming pools. These alarms serve as essential safety devices for both residential and commercial constructions. They come in various types, including surface wave alarms that detect disturbances on the water's surface and subsurface disturbance sensors that detect movements beneath the water. Door alarms, in-ground alarms, and perimeter alarms are other popular options. Wearable alarms, sirens, and smart alarms with wireless connectivity and remote access are also gaining popularity. Pool safety awareness is a significant factor driving market growth. Additionally, pool alarms offer features like fitness activity tracking, intrusion detection, and pressure mat systems, making them versatile safety solutions for pool owners.

Market Research Overview

The Residential and Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms market is a rapidly growing safety tool designed to prevent accidents, particularly in residential and commercial constructions. These alarms are essential for protecting kids and pets from pool-related incidents. Pool alarms come in various types, including surface wave alarms, door alarms, in-ground alarms, above ground alarms, floating pool alarms, personal immersion alarms, pool gate alarms, and wearable devices. Advanced features such as smart alarms with wireless connectivity, remote access, and pressure mat systems are becoming increasingly popular. The market is driven by the rising population, advanced sensors, and safety devices, and the increasing awareness of pool safety. Pool accidents can occur in both residential and commercial swimming pools, and swimming patterns must be closely monitored for intrusion detection. Government rules and smart home solutions are also contributing to the market's growth. Pool safety awareness is crucial for both private pools and public swimming pools, and advanced sensors can detect subtle changes in swimming patterns, heart rate, breath rate, and even subsurface disturbances. Online retail and e-commerce websites offer easy access to these safety devices, but false alarms can be a concern. Green infrastructure and luxury projects are also adopting pool safety devices as part of their construction projects.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Residential

Commercial

Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Geography



North America



Europe



South America



APAC Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

