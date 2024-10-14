Dongfeng Motors Marks Official Entry Into UAE Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Automotive Division team during the showroom opening

Official Inauguration of Dongfeng Showroom by Chairman Salahuddin Sharafi

Launch of its First State of the Art Showroom and Unveiling of Four Flagship Models

- Mr. Saj Jabbar, General Manager, M.A.H.Y. Khoory Automotive Division, DEIRA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dongfeng Motor Corporation, one of China's most innovative automotive manufacturers, has officially entered the UAE market with the opening of its first showroom in Dubai. In partnership with M.A.H.Y. Khoory, Dongfeng introduced four flagship models: the SHINE and SHINE MAX sedans, and the AX7 and MAGE SUVs. This launch signals Dongfeng's ambitious expansion into the region, showcasing its commitment to quality, performance, and advanced automotive technology.Inaugurated by Mr. Salahuddin Sharafi, Chairman M.A.H.Y. Khoory, attended by Mr. Shabbir Haideri, Group CEO and led by Mr. Saj Jabbar, General Manager of M.A.H.Y. Khoory Automotive Division, and senior officials from the group underscores the growing presence of Chinese automotive brands in the UAE market. With UAE consumers increasingly drawn to technologically advanced and competitively priced vehicles, Dongfeng's entry highlights a shift towards Chinese automakers gaining traction in the region.During the launch, four models were unveiled to meet diverse consumer needs. The SHINE, a sleek, tech-savvy sedan, features advanced safety systems and premium comfort, ideal for city driving. The SHINE MAX, a luxury sedan, combines high performance with sophistication, targeting professionals. The AX7, a versatile SUV, is engineered for the UAE's varied terrain, while the MAGE SUV delivers robust capabilities and a dynamic driving experience for cosmopolitan drivers.As Chinese automakers experience rapid growth globally, Dongfeng's arrival in the UAE aligns with increasing demand for innovative, value-driven vehicles. Traditionally dominated by Western and Japanese brands, the UAE market is now witnessing a shift as consumers seek more cost-effective, technologically advanced alternatives.“The launch of Dongfeng in the UAE marks a significant milestone for both brands, signalling a transformative moment in the region's automotive market. These models are designed to offer cutting-edge technology, exceptional performance, and unmatched value for today's discerning consumers. Together, we are poised to reshape the automotive landscape,” said Mr. Saj Jabbar, General Manager, M.A.H.Y. Khoory Automotive Division.This partnership also marks M.A.H.Y. Khoory's return to the automotive sector, leveraging its deep understanding of the local market. As the sole distributor of Dongfeng in the UAE, M.A.H.Y. Khoory is committed to bringing world-class automotive solutions to meet the evolving needs of consumers.The Dubai showroom marks the first step in a broader expansion strategy, with plans for additional dealerships and service centres across the country, providing widespread access to Dongfeng's diverse vehicle portfolio.“Our collaboration with Dongfeng reflects our commitment to delivering innovative automotive solutions tailored to the UAE's diverse market. We look forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring,” added Mr. Jabbar.Dongfeng, with over 60 million vehicles sold globally, is known for its expertise in producing high-performance, innovative cars. The UAE market offers a unique platform for Dongfeng to showcase its technological leadership and commitment to quality, with further expansion plans on the horizon to meet the region's evolving demands.

