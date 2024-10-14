'High Expectations' As Team Qatar Makes FIA Motorsport Games Debut

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Team Qatar is set to make its debut at the FIA Motorsport Games, with its talented drivers vying for medals and hoping to bring pride to the nation in the biennial event dubbed the“Olympics of motorsport”.

Qatar will send a seven-driver squad to compete across five categories at the FIA Motorsport Games 2024 which will be held in Valencia, Spain from October 23 to 27.

Qatar's participation in the multidisciplinary event for first time was announced during a special event held at Lusail International Circuit (LIC) on Monday.

The team comprises Bader Al Sulaiti, a F4 driver, Abdulaziz Al Kuwari a Rally 2 Gravel driver and his co-driver Nasser Al Kuwari, Ghanim Al Ali, Ibrahim Abdulghani (GT), Saif Al Obaidli (Karting Mini) and Khalid Al Maraghi (Esports GT).

It will be the third edition of the FIA Motorsport Games, set to be the biggest-ever with the category count being increased to 26 from 16, spanning the full spectrum of the sport from Circuit Racing to Electric Street – that includes Auto Slalom and Karting Slalom – Karting, Esports, Off-road, and Rally.

Over 1,000 athletes representing more than 100 countries from all four corners of the globe will take part in the prestigious competition. The inaugural FIA Motorsport Games were held in 2019 in Rome with French city of Marseille hosting the 2022 edition.

Al Annabi's first appearance at the Games has been hailed as the“landmark moment for Qatar's motorsport scene”.

“From F4 to Rally, GT, Karting, and even Esports, our drivers come from diverse disciplines, united by one goal: to make Qatar proud,” CEO of the Lusail International Circuit Amro Al Hamad said while speaking at the event.

“Their commitment and dedication are unmatched, and we are confident that their hard work will be on full display in Valencia. It's not just about participating in the event. The drivers are well prepared and we have high expectations.”

“We will continue to participate in this event as we are concentrating on younger generation which is our future,” he added.

To prepare for the Games, the Qatari drivers underwent extensive preparations, including intensive races, testing sessions and a dedicated training camp in Europe this past summer, organised and supported by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF).

"Our goal is to compete at the highest level, striving for victory and making Qatar proud on the global stage," said team member Khalid Al Maraghi.

Ghanim Al Ali said it would be a proud moment for the entire team to represent Qatar.

“This is going to be a new challenge and we are looking forward to a strong performance,” he said.

Saif Al Obaidli, the youngest member in Team Qatar, was also optimistic of good results.

“I have competed in competitions in Dubai and Italy and I am ready for this new challenge,” he said.

LIC in a statement said:“These seven drivers in the FIA Motorsport Games are set to inspire a new generation of Qatari motorsport enthusiasts. Their dedication and skill will form the backbone of the country's motorsport scene, both internationally and locally.”

Competitions at the FIA Motorsport Games 2024 will be held at Generalitat Valenciana and Circuit Ricardo Tormo.