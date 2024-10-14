The Pueblo Fall Home Show Sponsored By Mountain View Pella Is October 18-20, 2024 At The Pueblo Convention Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3-Day Home Show Event Features Free Admission & Free Parking; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Pueblo Fall Home Show : October 18th through October 20th at the Pueblo Center. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home show.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the greater Pueblo area the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in solar, hot tubs, kitchen and bathroom renovations, landscaping, waterproofing and more will be participating at the Pueblo Home Show.

Pueblo residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their patios, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find what they need at the Fall Home Show. What's more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Mountain View Pella is sponsoring the Pueblo Fall Home Show. Whether renovating, building or managing projects, the expert team at Mountain View Pella is here to help Southern and Western Colorado homeowners install the ideal window and door solutions, tailored to their needs.

Admission and parking to the Pueblo Home Show are free. The Home Show will be taking place on Friday October 18th, 2024 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm; on Saturday October 19th, 2024 from 10:00am to 5:00pm; and on Sunday October 20th, 2024 from 11:00am to 4:00pm. The Pueblo Convention Center is located at 320 Central Main St, Pueblo, CO 81003. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 800-201-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Expo show.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos is the leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos hosts over 90 home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Tennessee, Wyoming and more. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at

Contact Information:

Exhibiting Inquiries:

1-800-201-4663

...

Marketing Inquiries:

...

Jon Lewis

Nationwide Expos

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.