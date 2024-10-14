C3 Industries Opens new Missouri Dispensary with Launch of High Profile Pineville.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) C3's Pineville Missouri Location Offers Exceptional Value, Deals, and Customer Service to Cannabis Consumers in Pineville and Surrounding Areas

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C 3 Industries

("C3" or "the Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis company dedicated to crafting premium cannabis experiences for consumers, announced the opening of High Profile Cannabis Shop Pineville ; the Company's 9th retail location in Missouri and 29th nationwide.

High Profile Pineville is located at 35 Macadoodle Lane, Pineville, MO 64856 , the new dispensary is now open and serving cannabis consumers 21 and older in-store and through online pre-order services starting today, with a grand opening celebration where shoppers can take advantage additional deals and discounts from 10/25 - 10/27.

"The opening of High Profile Pineville is an important milestone in our continued expansion across Missouri," said Vishal Rungta, President and cofounder of C3 Industries. "With the establishment of this new location in the southwest of the state, we are better able to serve the region and contribute to the growth of the state's cannabis industry. We are thrilled to become an integral part of the Pineville community and offer residents an outstanding cannabis shopping experience."

Pineville, MO is famously known as the "The River City," and is nestled in the center of the wooded hills, streams and fields of the Ozark Mountains. Located only 7 minutes from the Arkansas border, 18 minutes from Bentonville AR and 40 minutes from Fayetteville AR, High Profile Pineville is strategically located to serve communities in southwest Missouri and surrounding areas.

" High Profile Pineville boosts our retail presence in Missouri, enabling us to reach a wider customer base through our exceptional service, diverse product range, and competitive pricing," added Ankur Rungta, CEO and cofounder of C3 Industries. "We are bringing the full C3 experience to the Pineville community, from our high-quality cannabis to our commitment to exceptional customer service. Our new location provides a welcoming environment for both new and experienced consumers to discover a wide selection of top products at great prices."

The new Pineville dispensary boasts a knowledgeable, friendly staff dedicated to providing personalized recommendations and educational insights to both seasoned cannabis enthusiasts and first-time consumers. Open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., High Profile Pineville features a variety of value offers, including:



Pre-Packed Eighths - Starting at $20

(while supplies last)

Carts: 1g Carts - 1 for $40 / 3 for $99 (select brands)

Pre-Rolls - 1 for $8 / 5 for $35 (select brands) Edibles - 100mg Edibles - Buy 1, Get 1 for a Penny (select brands)

New customers can also take advantage of first-time shopper discounts, saving 20% off their first visit with a free pre-roll or edible on their second visit. In addition to these deals, High Profile Pineville offers everyday discounts, including:



10% off for Med Patients (Monday and Tuesday with valid ID)

10% off for Veterans (with valid ID)

10% off for Wisdom (60+ with valid ID)

10% off for Cannabis Industry Professionals, and Students (with valid ID) Everyday discounts are not stackable

High Profile Pineville offers customers the opportunity to join the High Roller Loyalty program with the ability to earn points on every dollar, with the option to redeem points for discounts and reduced cannabis pricing. High Roller members also have the ability to earn points upon signing up, along with early access to special events and offers, referral perks, double points on select days and members-only bonus discounts. For more information or to place an online order, visit highprofilecannabis or download the High Profile Cannabis Shop mobile app .

About C3 Industries

C3 Industries is a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with multiple product brands including the award-winning Cloud Cover Cannabis and Galactic Cannabis, and a retail network, High Profile Cannabis Shop. The Company, through its subsidiaries, retails high-quality cannabis products at its High Profile locations in Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Additional High Profile retail locations are scheduled to open throughout 2024 in New Jersey, Missouri and Connecticut. C3 currently operates almost 275,000 sq. ft. of total cultivation and processing facilities, with 125,000 sq. ft in Michigan, 37,000 sq. ft. in Massachusetts, and 110,000 sq. ft. in Missouri. The company also has a 58,000 sq. ft. Connecticut facility in development.

For more information about C3, visit . Additional information about High Profile Cannabis Shop can be found by signing up for the company's newsletters at

and on Instagram at @highprofileofficial. Additional information on Cloud Cover Cannabis can be found at and @cloudcovercannabis on Instagram. Additional information on Galactic Cannabis can be found at and @galactic on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Scott Franco

C3 Industries

[email protected]

SOURCE C3 Industries

