Microplastic Detection Market Worth $6.49 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

10/14/2024 6:45:56 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America is the second-largest region in the Microplastic Detection market, mainly due to a combination of regulatory, environmental, and technological factors. Heightened awareness in the region about environmental issues has spurred tremendous initiatives toward reduction or control of plastic pollution in marine and freshwater environments. There is an increasing pressure from various regulatory bodies, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the United States and Environment and Climate Change Canada, for the strict monitoring of microplastics to ensure the safety of the environment as well as that of the public. The regulatory push leads to a demand for advanced detection technologies capable of identifying microplastic particles in various matrices involving water, soil, and air.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Microplastic Detection Market. include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bruker (US), PerkinElmer (US), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Oxford Instruments (UK), Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), METTLER TOLEDO (Switzerland), ZEISS Group (Germany).

About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of
America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

