عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Cabinet Affairs Minister, Egyptian Envoy Discuss Ties


10/13/2024 3:04:53 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sharida Al-Maousherji held talks on Sunday with Egyptian ambassador Osama Shaltout, focusing on bilateral relations across numerous fields.
The talks delved into Kuwait's "exceptional" ties with Cairo and efforts to propel bilateral cooperation to greater levels, according to a statement by the minister's office. (end)
jy


MENAFN13102024000071011013ID1108774409


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search