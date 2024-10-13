Kuwait Cabinet Affairs Minister, Egyptian Envoy Discuss Ties

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sharida Al-Maousherji held talks on Sunday with Egyptian ambassador Osama Shaltout, focusing on bilateral relations across numerous fields. The talks delved into Kuwait's "exceptional" ties with Cairo and efforts to propel bilateral cooperation to greater levels, according to a statement by the minister's office. (end) jy

