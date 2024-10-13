This Festive Season, Unlock Unbeatable Style and Savings for Your Dream Home with Godrej Interio’s Dream Home Fiesta Campaign

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 11: Godrej Interio, one of India’s leading home and office furniture brands and a part of Godrej & Boyce, a company of Godrej Enterprises Group recently launched their festive campaign – Dream Home Fiesta. The campaign captures the journey of a modern couple as they explore the Godrej Interio store, discovering multifunctional furniture that seamlessly blends style, functionality, and savings to suit the needs of modern Indian families.



Conceptualised and executed by SoCheers, the campaign draws inspiration from the popular social concepts of "boy math" and "girl math," presenting a unique twist on financial logic employed by couples. Their journey begins with a sleek, multifunctional sofa featuring a built-in storage space in the armrest. Impressed by the combination of form and function, the couple shares a satisfied look and on-screen the amount saved begins to climb. As they move through the store, they encounter a dining table with concealed storage, further increasing their savings while adding practicality to their potential dream home. The final stop in their journey is a hydraulic bed with self-opening storage, pushing the savings to its peak, signifying the culmination of their smart shopping experience.



The film brilliantly combines the thrill of discovering innovative furniture with the joy of significant savings. As the couple leaves the store, satisfied with their purchases and the money they've saved, a playful conversation ensues about whether to use their savings on a staycation – bringing the "Couple Math" concept full circle.



Speaking about the film, Reshu Saraf, Head of Marketing Communications, Godrej Interio said, “Godrej Interio continues to be an integral part of modern Indian families, understanding that homes are reflections of personal style and culture. With our Dream Home Fiesta Campaign for the festive season, Godrej Interio brings you multifunctional, stylish, and durable furniture at even more affordable prices. With exclusive festive offers, you can now invest in furniture for your dream home while saving for other lifestyle enhancements. Our wide range of products, featuring multiple personalization options, material finishes, and fabrics, ensures that every home is unique, functional, and ready for celebration.”



Speaking about the concept and execution, Jitendra Hirawat, Director, SoCheers Films said, “At SoCheers, we are delighted to have partnered with Godrej Interio on this grand campaign. Our 'Couple Math' campaign for Godrej Interio was a delightful blend of storytelling and product showcase. By cleverly incorporating 'boy math' and 'girl math' concepts, we created a relatable and engaging narrative that resonated with the audiences. The film's journey through the store, highlighting innovative furniture with hidden storage, effectively demonstrated the value proposition of smart shopping. The couple's satisfaction and playful conversation about a staycation perfectly encapsulated the campaign's message: 'Couple Math' can turn your dream home into a reality!”



The Dream Home Fiesta scheme offers up to 35% off on an extensive range of furniture, along with an exciting opportunity to win free furniture through a scratch card offer. The campaign film will be available in 6 regional languages – Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam. The film will be promoted on YouTube, TV, Cinema and the brand’s social media platforms.







