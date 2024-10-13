Nazaha Underlines Importance Of Ministerial Cmte Meeting In Doha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- The Chairman of the General Authority for Combating (Nazaha) Abdulaziz Al-Ibrahim underlined Sunday, the importance of participating in the 10th ministerial committee meeting of the Anti-Corruption Agencies of the Gulf Cooperation Council in the Qatari capital, Doha.

In a statement, Al-Ibrahim told KUNA that the meetings covered various topics, which would in turn support and strengthen the bonds of cooperation, enhancing integrity, and combating corruption, which are, in general, procedures and measures "through which we seek to develop and modernize our capabilities, policies, systems and national legislation in line with regional and international developments."

Al-Ibrahim congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on its presidency of the Global Operational Network of Law Enforcement Authorities concerned with combating corruption, as well as the United Arab Emirates obtaining a seat on the network's steering committee last September in China, indicating that this matter is an achievement for the Gulf system.

He also pointed out that the winners from the GCC countries were honored in the first competition for research and studies in the field of integrity protection and combating corruption, expressing his wishes for their success and for the continuation of these activities that would support scientific research and enrich practitioners concerned in this field.

At the end of his statement, Al-Ibrahim welcomed the Gulf delegations to the upcoming meetings in the State of Kuwait next year. (end)

