AMD Launches 5th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, Maintaining Leadership Performance and Features for the Modern Data Center

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) yesterday announced the availability of the 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors, formerly codenamed "Turin," the world's best server CPU for enterprise, AI and cloud[i].

Using the “Zen 5” core architecture, compatible with the broadly deployed SP5 platform[ii] and offering a broad range of core counts spanning from 8 to 192, the AMD EPYC 9005 Series processors extend the record-breaking performance[iii] and energy efficiency of the previous generations with the top of stack 192 core CPU delivering up to 2.7X the performance[iv] compared to the competition.

New to the AMD EPYC 9005 Series CPUs is the 64 core AMD EPYC 9575F, tailor made for GPU powered AI solutions that need the ultimate in host CPU capabilities. Boosting up to 5GHz[v], compared to the 3.8GHz processor of the competition, it provides up to 28% faster processing needed to keep GPUs fed with data for demanding AI workloads.

“From powering the world’s fastest supercomputers, to leading enterprises, to the largest Hyperscalers, AMD has earned the trust of customers who value demonstrated performance, innovation and energy efficiency,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, server business, AMD. “With five generations of on-time roadmap execution, AMD has proven it can meet the needs of the data center market and give customers the standard for data center performance, efficiency, solutions and capabilities for cloud, enterprise and AI workloads.”



The World’s Best CPU for Enterprise, AI and Cloud Workloads

Modern data centers run a variety of workloads, from supporting corporate AI-enablement initiatives, to powering large-scale cloud-based infrastructures to hosting the most demanding business-critical applications. The new 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors provide leading performance and capabilities for the broad spectrum of server workloads driving business IT today.

The new “Zen 5” core architecture, provides up to 17% better instructions per clock (IPC) for enterprise and cloud workloads and up to 37% higher IPC in AI and high performance computing (HPC) compared to “Zen 4.”[vi]

With AMD EPYC 9965 processor-based servers, customers can expect significant impact in their real world applications and workloads compared to the Intel Xeon® 8592+ CPU-based servers, with:

• Up to 4X faster time to results on business applications such as video transcoding.[vii]

• Up to 3.9X the time to insights for science and HPC applications that solve the world’s most challenging problems.[viii]

• Up to 1.6X the performance per core in virtualized infrastructure.[ix]



In addition to leadership performance and efficiency in general purpose workloads, 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors enable customers to drive fast time to insights and deployments for AI deployments, whether they are running a CPU or a CPU + GPU solution.

Compared to the competition:

• The 192 core EPYC 9965 CPU has up to 3.7X the performance on end-to-end AI workloads, like TPCx-AI (derivative), which are critical for driving an efficient approach to generative AI.[x]

• In small and medium size enterprise-class generative AI models, like Meta’s Llama 3.1-8B, the EPYC 9965 provides 1.9X the throughput performance compared to the competition.[xi]

• Finally, the purpose built AI host node CPU, the EPYC 9575F, can use its 5GHz max frequency boost to help a 1,000 node AI cluster drive up to 700,000 more inference tokens per second. Accomplishing more, faster.[xii]

By modernizing to a data center powered by these new processors to achieve 391,000 units of SPECrate®2017_int_base general purpose computing performance, customers receive impressive performance for various workloads, while gaining the ability to use an estimated 71% less power and ~87% fewer servers[xiii]. This gives CIOs the flexibility to either benefit from the space and power savings or add performance for day-to-day IT tasks while delivering impressive AI performance.



AMD EPYC CPUs – Driving Next Wave of Innovation

The proven performance and deep ecosystem support across partners and customers have driven widespread adoption of EPYC CPUs to power the most demanding computing tasks. With leading performance, features and density, AMD EPYC CPUs help customers drive value in their data centers and IT environments quickly and efficiently.



5th Gen AMD EPYC Features

The entire lineup of 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors is available today, with support from Cisco, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo and Supermicro as well as all major ODMs and cloud service providers providing a simple upgrade path for organizations seeking compute and AI leadership.

High level features of the AMD EPYC 9005 series CPUs include:

• Leadership core count options from 8 to 192, per CPU

• “Zen 5” and “Zen 5c” core architectures

• 12 channels of DDR5 memory per CPU

• Support for up to DDR5-6400 MT/s[xiv]

• Leadership boost frequencies up to 5GHz5

• AVX-512 with the full 512b data path

• Trusted I/O for Confidential Computing, and FIPS certification in process for every part in the series





