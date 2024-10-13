Donald Trump's Third Assassination Attempt Thwarted? Man With Loaded Gun Arrested Near His Coachella Rally
10/13/2024 9:00:13 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A man was arrested near Trump's rally in Coachella, California, on Saturday and charged with illegal possession of a loaded firearm and high-capacity magazine, according to the Riverside County Sheriff.
(More to come)
