Donald Trump's Third Assassination Attempt Thwarted? Man With Loaded Gun Arrested Near His Coachella Rally

( MENAFN - Live Mint) A man was arrested near Trump's rally in Coachella, California, on Saturday and charged with illegal possession of a loaded firearm and high-capacity magazine, according to the Riverside County Sheriff.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.