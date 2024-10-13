740,000 Afghan Refugees Returned Home In Six Months

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KABUL, Oct 14 (NNN-ANA) – About 740,000 Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland over the past six months, the country's spokesman for the of Refugees and Repatriation Affairs, Abdul Mutalib Haqani, said.

“Roughly 740,000 Afghan refugees have returned home from neighbouring countries, over the past six months,” the state-run and Television of Afghanistan, quoted Mutalib Haqani as saying, yesterday.

About 10,000 of the said refugees returned from Türkiye, the official said, adding that, 80,000 refugees returned home from Pakistan and the remaining 650,000 have returned from Iran.

Nearly two million Afghan refugees have returned home over the past year, and reportedly, some seven million Afghan refugees, with the majority of them in Afghanistan's neighbouring Pakistan and Iran, have yet to return.– NNN-ANA