Grammy-Winning Country Artist Lainey Wilson To Perform Halftime Show at Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game

CMA Award winner and reigning ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson will perform live at AT&T for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show during the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants, airing on Fox. The Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game has become the most-watched regular season game of the year, drawing 42 million viewers last year.



Wilson's performance will celebrate the reason for the season, featuring songs from her new album, "Whirlwind," and a special surprise guest. Fans should expect to see bell-bottoms, boots, and lots of bells this Thanksgiving.



The Thanksgiving Day game marks the official start of one of the largest and longest-running annual fundraisers of its kind, the Red Kettle Campaign. A Cowboys tradition for 28 years, the halftime show puts a national spotlight on the needs of millions during the holiday season and all year long, issuing a rallying cry to donate to The Salvation Army. Funds raised in 2023 supported services for more than 27 million people living in America. With the help of the Dallas Cowboys, The Salvation Army has raised more than $3 billion since the Red Kettle Kickoff began.



"It's an honor to follow in the footsteps of legendary performers like my friend Dolly Parton, The Jonas Brothers, and Reba, of course, to kick off The Salvation Army's iconic Red Kettle Campaign," Wilson shared. "Join me at the Red Kettle this Christmas season because we truly can do more good when we come together to serve those in need in our communities."



"Performers like Lainey Wilson represent the next generation of role models for so many," said Charlotte Jones, chief brand officer and co-owner of the Dallas Cowboys and former national advisory board chairperson for The Salvation Army. "We are so thankful to have her energy and enthusiasm on our national stage this year to highlight the Red Kettle Kickoff and the importance of giving back to those who need it most."

With five fewer giving days this season, donations to The Salvation Army at one of its iconic Red Kettles or online are needed to meet the increasing needs of families struggling to make ends meet. The Salvation Army, the nation's largest direct provider of social services, will not stop working to provide Christmas gifts, food, shelter, and rent and utility assistance to millions of people struggling this holiday season and beyond - no matter the cost.

"The Dallas Cowboys and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation have been devoted partners of The Salvation Army for nearly 30 years in our shared mission to take care of the most vulnerable in our communities," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army in the United States. "And a performance by such a celebrated artist as Lainey Wilson is the most wonderful way to kick off this important season of giving."

The following options are available for those wishing to support their neighbors in need:



Donate with cash, coins, and checks or digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo at any Red Kettle across the country.

Provide Christmas gifts to children of local families in need through The Salvation Army Angel Tree. You can also contact your local Salvation Army about volunteering to distribute donated Angel Tree gifts.

Contact your local Salvation Army to volunteer at a Red Kettle or visit RegisterToRing .

Ask Amazon's Alexa to donate by saying, "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," and then specifying the amount.

Sign up for a sustaining gift of $25 a month at href="" rel="nofollow" SalvationArmyUS . Donate cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Every donation stays in the community to provide help and hope for those in need. To learn more, give help, or get help, please visit .

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army helped nearly 27.5 million people in 2023 overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships by preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and meeting human needs in His name without discrimination in nearly every ZIP code. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at more than 6,400 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA. Follow us on X @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.



About the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation

In the area of community service, the mission of the Dallas Cowboys and Jones Family Foundation is built upon the philosophy of helping those who don't have the strength, resources, or means to help themselves, with a primary focus on a partnership with The Salvation Army. Because the Cowboys organization has enjoyed immense and unprecedented success, the Jones family feels a very strong obligation to take the visibility, energy, and celebrity of one of the world's most powerful sports franchises and channel these dynamic forces toward the bigger purpose of making a difference. Recognized as one of the world's most generous families, the Joneses enlist the talents, skills, and resources of all the Cowboys players, coaches, cheerleaders, and members of the organization to provide a unique and cutting-edge approach to community outreach. More information about the Dallas Cowboys and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation can be found at .

About Lainey Wilson

As the reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year, country music trailblazer Lainey Wilson has captured the hearts of music fans, the excitement of the industry and the recognition of her peers, while keeping her boots firmly planted on the ground. In the midst of a landmark year, Wilson was recently announced as a co-host at the upcoming 58th annual CMA Awards alongside Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, where she is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year ("Watermelon Moonshine"), Music Video of the Year ("Wildflowers and Wild Horses.") Additionally, Wilson won Best Country Album (Bell Bottom Country) at the 66th

Annual Grammy Awards earlier this year and released her widely acclaimed new album,

Whirlwind, in August. Hailed by

The Tennessean

as "the best release of her career,"

Whirlwind

debuted at #8 on the all-genre

Billboard

200 chart, and #13 on the UK Official Albums Chart, marking Wilson's first top 10 and top 15 entry respectively. The album provides a daringly honest exploration of Wilson's life and journey around the globe, and features fan-her current radio single, "4x4xU." Produced by collaborator Jay Joyce at his studio in Nashville,

Whirlwind

reveals a diverse yet sonically cohesive collection of songs, bending genres while remaining true to her Western roots. Wilson creates narratives that capture life's highs, lows, and in-betweens, solidifying her role as one of the greatest songwriters of her generation.



The prolific, sought-after songwriter has also scored seven No. 1 hits including "Watermelon Moonshine," and the 2x PLATINUM Certified "Heart Like A Truck," in addition to award-winning collaborations with Cole

Swindell ("Never Say Never"), Jelly Roll ("Save Me") and HARDY ("wait in the truck"). Wilson has become a triple threat within entertainment as singer, songwriter and actor, making her acting debut in season 5 of Paramount's hit series

Yellowstone, which

she will be returning to later this year for its final season. Earlier this year,

Wilson

was inducted into The Grand Ole Opry by Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, and recently wrote and recorded "Out of Oklahoma," her original song for Universal's blockbuster

Twisters.

Beyond her artistry, Wilson's on-stage performances triumph from sold-out shows across America, Australia and Europe to highly coveted music festivals Stagecoach, Lollapalooza, and Watershed. This fall, Wilson continues her "Country's Cool Again" North American tour.

