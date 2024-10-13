Recruitment Center Comments On Raid After 'Okean Elzy' Concert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Notification and checks of military registration documents have been ongoing since the enactment of the Law of Ukraine on mobilization due to the introduction of martial law in the country.

This was reported to Ukrinform by the Kyiv City Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCRC), responding to inquiries regarding information published in the about a raid conducted by TCRC employees near the Palace of Sports after the 'Okean Elzy' concert on the evening of October 11.

"Detentions of citizens who violated the provisions of the law were carried out by employees of the National Police of Ukraine. No conflict situations involving military personnel from the TCRC were recorded," the press service stated.

Earlier, media reported that on the evening of October 11, employees of the TCRC conducted a raid near the Palace of Sports, where some men were detained and placed in police vehicles.

It was mentioned in the media that several men, who either had issues with their documents or refused to show them, were detained by law enforcement officers and taken to the TCRC, among other places.