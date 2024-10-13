13 More Killed, 36 Injured By Zionist Airstrikes Across Lebanon Total Deaths: 2,255

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Oct 14 (NNN-NNA) – Thirteen people were killed and 36 others wounded on Saturday, in Israeli Zionist on different areas of Lebanon, sources said.

A Zionist targeted a three-story residential building in the town of Barja, in the Chouf district in Mount Lebanon, killing four people, wounding 14 others, and destroying the building, while causing heavy damage to neighbouring buildings.

The casualties were transported to the Siblin governmental hospital.

Another Zionist airstrike targeted a building in the village of Maaysra, in Mount Lebanon, killing five people and wounding 14 others.

The Zionist air force also launched a raid on Deir Billa, a municipality in the Batroun district, in the North governorate, killing four people and wounding three others.

Meanwhile, Lebanese military and civil defence sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that, the Zionist warplanes raided the centre of the commercial market in the southern Nabatieh city Saturday evening, wounding five people and destroying more than 30 shops.

The military sources added that, the Zionist warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on several towns and villages in the Baalbek region in eastern Lebanon, causing infrastructural damages.

For its part, Hezbollah said in separate statements that, they targeted Israeli sites with rockets, including the Homa base, in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, Ma'ale Golani barracks, and a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Karen Naftali.

Since Sept 23, the Zionist army had been conducting intensive air attacks on Lebanon, in an escalation with Hezbollah, which has been exchanging fire with the Zionist army, across the Lebanese-Israeli regime border, since Oct 8, last year.

A report released by the Disaster Risk Management Unit, at the Lebanese Council of Ministers, said that, up to last Saturday, the total number of innocent people killed in Lebanon, since the beginning of the Zionist attacks on the country, reached 2,255, while 10,524 others were injured. About 1.2 million people were displaced, it said.– NNN-NNA